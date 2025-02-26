Sonakshi Sinha On Not Converting After Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal: ‘There Was Never A Question’

Last Updated: February 26, 2025, 22:48 IST

Sonakshi Sinha reveals she and Zaheer Iqbal never discussed religion in their marriage, saying, “No one ever asked me to convert.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June 2024. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s interfaith marriage sparked widespread discussion when they tied the knot last year. However, Sonakshi has now opened up about their bond, saying that religion was never a factor in their relationship and that neither of them ever asked the other to convert.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi shared, “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They have certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”

Sonakshi further explained their decision to opt for the Special Marriage Act, which allows individuals from different faiths to marry without religious conversion. “The best way for us to get married was under the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, did not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, remained the same. Two people in love, coming together in marriage—that was all that mattered. There was never a question of conversion. We love each other, and that was enough,” she stated.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who had been in a relationship for seven years, officially tied the knot on June 23, 2023—the same date they started dating in 2017. They celebrated their union with a grand party attended by close friends and family. Announcing their wedding, Sonakshi shared a heartfelt post, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment, where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, which premiered on ZEE5. She will next be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, starring alongside Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.