Sonakshi Sinha’s Brothers Luv And Kush Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding With Mom Poonam

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant at the luxurious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was set aglow by Anant Ambani’s vibrant baraat procession that captured social media’s attention. Among the distinguished guests were Luv and Kush Sinha, the sons of Shatrughan Sinha, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

The video shared by Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle shows both Luv and Kush walking down the red carpet one after another. They were also accompanied by their mother Poonam Sinha. The family of three posed together for the shutterbugs in their ethnic attire, before exiting the scene.

Interestingly, the Sinha brothers had previously sparked controversy by missing their sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, which took place on June 23, amid family and friends.

Meanwhile, the opulent wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced with the lavish Mameru ceremony hosted at Antilia, the magnificent residence of Mukesh and Nita Ambani in Mumbai. Today signifies the beginning of the grand wedding celebrations with the auspicious Shubh Vivah ceremony, entailing traditional Indian attire. The upcoming Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 will require Indian formal wear, leading up to the grand finale on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav wedding reception, where guests are expected to adorn Indian chic outfits. These jubilant events are all set to unfold at the prestigious Jio World Centre in BKC.

In the midst of these celebrations, a plethora of international luminaries graced the occasion with their presence, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Samsung Electronics’ Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee. Kim Kardashian, in particular, added a touch of glamour by sharing glimpses of her delightful experience at the Taj Colaba on her Instagram stories.