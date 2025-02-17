Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’

Last Updated: February 17, 2025, 14:25 IST

Sonam Kapoor cannot wait to watch ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ which will premiere in the UK. Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vaani Kapoor have also expressed their excitement.

Yash Raj Films has announced the cast of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical and Sonam Kapoor cannot contain her excitement! The production house announced that theatre actors Jena Pandya and Ashley Day will play Simran and Rog (Roger) in Aditya Chopra directed east meets west musical comedy, ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’. The play is based on one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

On Monday, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories and gave Aditya Chopra as well as the cast a big shoutout. Sharing the poster of the musical, Sonam wrote, “DDLJ but make it a musical! Can’t wait to see this take on a timeless classic. Congrats to the entire team! #TheDDLJMusical.” Sonam has a very musical summer in the making!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed his excitement for Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The love story that made us all fall in love… now on stage! So excited for this one… #DDLJMusical #ComeFallInLove.” Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor also shared on her Instagram story that she cannot wait to watch this musical.

For the unversed, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical is set to play on May 29 to June 21, 2025, in Manchester Opera House. It is a high energy, colourful new musical based on the beloved hit romantic-comedy film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This stage musical adaptation is set to the beat of 18 all-new songs. While Aditya Chopra has directed it, the music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is choreographed by Rob Ashford, while the lyrics have been penned by Nell Benjamin.

Meanwhile, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released in theatres in 1995. Written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the film tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians raised abroad who fall in love during a European vacation, but must navigate traditional Indian values to be together.