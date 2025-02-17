Advertise here
সোমবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৫ ২:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor cannot wait to watch ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ which will premiere in the UK. Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vaani Kapoor have also expressed their excitement.

Sonam Kapoor cannot wait to watch ‘Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical’

Sonam Kapoor cannot wait to watch ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’

Yash Raj Films has announced the cast of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical and Sonam Kapoor cannot contain her excitement! The production house announced that theatre actors Jena Pandya and Ashley Day will play Simran and Rog (Roger) in Aditya Chopra directed east meets west musical comedy, ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’. The play is based on one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

On Monday, Sonam took to her Instagram Stories and gave Aditya Chopra as well as the cast a big shoutout. Sharing the poster of the musical, Sonam wrote, “DDLJ but make it a musical! Can’t wait to see this take on a timeless classic. Congrats to the entire team! #TheDDLJMusical.” Sonam has a very musical summer in the making!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed his excitement for Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The love story that made us all fall in love… now on stage! So excited for this one… #DDLJMusical #ComeFallInLove.” Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor also shared on her Instagram story that she cannot wait to watch this musical.

Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram stories

For the unversed, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical is set to play on May 29 to June 21, 2025, in Manchester Opera House. It is a high energy, colourful new musical based on the beloved hit romantic-comedy film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This stage musical adaptation is set to the beat of 18 all-new songs. While Aditya Chopra has directed it, the music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is choreographed by Rob Ashford, while the lyrics have been penned by Nell Benjamin.

Meanwhile, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released in theatres in 1995. Written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the film tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians raised abroad who fall in love during a European vacation, but must navigate traditional Indian values to be together.

News movies Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Supreme Court রাজ্যের হয়ে সওয়াল কপিল সিব্বল-অভিষেক মনু সিংভির! সিবিআই-কে তুলোধনা করল সুপ্রিম কোর্ট cbi case against west Bengal government justice order
Supreme Court রাজ্যের হয়ে সওয়াল কপিল সিব্বল-অভিষেক মনু সিংভির! সিবিআই-কে তুলোধনা করল সুপ্রিম কোর্ট cbi case against west Bengal government justice order
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’
Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement For Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall In Love- The DDLJ Musical’: ‘Can’t Wait’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হাতে মাত্র ৪২দিন! ৩ রাশি ২০২৭ পর্যন্ত টাকায় মুড়ে, কোনও কিছুরই অভাব হবেনা জীবনে
হাতে মাত্র ৪২দিন! ৩ রাশি ২০২৭ পর্যন্ত টাকায় মুড়ে, কোনও কিছুরই অভাব হবেনা জীবনে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সাধারন সম্পাদক প্রার্থী বিএনপির তুখোড় নেতা লাবু চৌধুরী
সাধারন সম্পাদক প্রার্থী বিএনপির তুখোড় নেতা লাবু চৌধুরী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বুড়িগোয়ালিনিতে জাতীয় দুর্যোগ প্রস্তুতি দিবস ২০২৪ উদযাপন

বুড়িগোয়ালিনিতে জাতীয় দুর্যোগ প্রস্তুতি দিবস ২০২৪ উদযাপন

 Neeraj Chopra-inspired Kishore Jena looking at Asian Games after Worlds high | More sports News

Neeraj Chopra-inspired Kishore Jena looking at Asian Games after Worlds high | More sports News

 রোহিত শর্মা বাবা হচ্ছেন কবে? তারিখ জানাজানি হয়ে গেল, নিলেন বড় সিদ্ধান্ত

রোহিত শর্মা বাবা হচ্ছেন কবে? তারিখ জানাজানি হয়ে গেল, নিলেন বড় সিদ্ধান্ত

 নিবন্ধনবিহীন মোবাইল ফোন বন্ধের নির্দেশ দিলেন পলক

নিবন্ধনবিহীন মোবাইল ফোন বন্ধের নির্দেশ দিলেন পলক

 অয়ন না সামলালে এত দিনে বাচ্চাদের বাবা হয়ে যেতেন, নিজেই কবুল করছেন রণবীর!

অয়ন না সামলালে এত দিনে বাচ্চাদের বাবা হয়ে যেতেন, নিজেই কবুল করছেন রণবীর!

 AI ছবিতে সেলিব্রিটিরা, বাদ যাবেন না আপনিও, ফেক এআই জেনারেটেড ইমেজ সনাক্ত করার উপায় কী – News18 Bangla

AI ছবিতে সেলিব্রিটিরা, বাদ যাবেন না আপনিও, ফেক এআই জেনারেটেড ইমেজ সনাক্ত করার উপায় কী – News18 Bangla

 একই সঙ্গে সিলেক্ট করা যাবে অনেক লেখা! তার পর? জানুন গুগল ডকস-এর নয়া ফিচার নিয়ে

একই সঙ্গে সিলেক্ট করা যাবে অনেক লেখা! তার পর? জানুন গুগল ডকস-এর নয়া ফিচার নিয়ে

 ইসরাইলি সেনার গুলিতে ৫ ফিলিস্তিনি নিহত

ইসরাইলি সেনার গুলিতে ৫ ফিলিস্তিনি নিহত

 আইসিটি খাতে বিনিয়োগ বাড়াতে কর অব্যাহতির ঘোষণা এখনই দেওয়া উচিত

আইসিটি খাতে বিনিয়োগ বাড়াতে কর অব্যাহতির ঘোষণা এখনই দেওয়া উচিত

 পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ বেড়েছে – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here