Sonam Wangchuk Thanks Sonakshi Sinha For Support; Who Is Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Based On? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 17, 2026, 23:56 IST

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike has stirred Bollywood and even reignited the debate around 3 Idiots.

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Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots has returned to the headlines since Sonam Wangchuk went on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Given the film’s status in Indian cinema, the debate about who Aamir’s character, Phunsukh Wangdu, is based on has resurfaced.

Read More: If Not Sonam Wangchuk, Who Is Aamir Khan’s Character In 3 Idiots Really Based On? Know Here

Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest music video has thrown her into a controversy of sorts. As soon as the song went viral, netizens noticed a wardrobe malfunction which might later have been edited. The song, which features vocals by Sonu Thukral and B Praak, was released on July 15, 2026.

Read More: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Nip Slip In Jugni Video Goes Viral, Fans Claim Makers Blurred Scene | Watch

Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Omi Vaidya recently extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Now, the engineer and activist has responded to the actors’ social media pleas.

Read More: Sonam Wangchuk REACTS To Sonakshi Sinha, 3 Idiots Star Omi Vaidya’s Appeals: ‘Thank You For Solidarity’

Huma Qureshi and Baby Do Die Do co-star Rachit Singh have been at the centre of dating rumours for several months, with fans closely tracking their social media exchange. Amid the ongoing relationship rumours, reports recently claimed that the two were planning to get married later this year. However, Rachit has now dismissed the speculation.

Read More: Huma Qureshi Set To Marry Rumoured Beau Rachit Singh? Actor Says ‘Soch Raha Hu Apni Mummy Ka Number De Du’

India’s Got Latent Season 2 returned with its third episode on Netflix, but one audition has eclipsed much of the conversation around the instalment. Sakshi Jha, a teacher and social media creator from Bihar, became the first contestant this season to receive zero points from every member of the panel.

Read More: India’s Got Latent S2: Sakshi Jha Calls Herself A ‘Man Hater’, Receives All Zeroes

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Will Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike impact the NEET controversy? Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike is drawing attention to the NEET controversy, with celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Omi Vaidya expressing support and urging dialogue. What is the real-life inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu’s character? Aamir Khan has stated that the character Phunsukh Wangdu from “3 Idiots” was not based on Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk himself has also clarified that the character is not based on him.

About the Author Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

News movies bollywood Sonam Wangchuk Thanks Sonakshi Sinha For Support; Who Is Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Based On?