Soni Razdan’s Bold Wish For Daughter Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday: ‘May Audacity Be Your Friend’

Last Updated: March 15, 2025, 15:59 IST

Soni Razdan wrote a heartfelt poem for daughter Alia Bhatt’s birthday, expressing pride and love.

Soni Razdan shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Alia Bhatt.

Soni Razdan wrote a beautiful poem wishing daughter Alia Bhatt on her birthday today, March 15. She personified audacity, writing how she wanted it to be Alia’s friend. The Raazi actor also added how Alia adds glow to their lives. Razdan’s poem spoke volumes about how proud she is of her “birdie” and her achievements.

“Dearest Alia, A little wish for you,” began Razdan’s wrote. She continued, “You perhaps do not know. How you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year.”

Her poem then took a bold turn. The next few lines read: “And live it without any fears. May audacity be your friend. And your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away (And not come back another day).”

Expressing love for her daughter, Razdan added, “I know my poem’s not that great, But it’s heart’s in the right place. All that I’m trying to convey. Is I love you more than words can say.” She concluded her note with the words, “Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying.” Take a look at her post here:

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and Alia’s mother-in-law, also wished her bahu on social media. Calling the Highway actor her “gorgeous friend”, she posted one of their first selfies together. “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it’s one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love love and more love @aliaabhatt,” she wrote, while sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, Alia recently hosted an informal meet-and-greet with paps and the media to celebrate her birthday. She sat beside Ranbir Kapoor, who also took part in the celebrations. There, the actor reflected on her career, Cannes debut slated to take place in May this year, her life and more.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha. She will star alongside Sharvari in YRF’s first female-led film in their spy universe. Apart from this, she is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.