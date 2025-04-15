Sony LIV Drops Trailer Of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills: Here’s All You Need To Know

Last Updated: April 15, 2025, 17:39 IST

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, this dark romance revolves around the story of Daniel Gary, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, a journalist investigating a series of murders that leads to a young man.

Sony LIV has recently dropped the trailer for its upcoming drama Black, White & Gray – Love Kills, starring Mayur More and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, this dark romance revolves around the story of Daniel Gary, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, a journalist investigating a series of murders that leads to a young man. Throughout the investigation, Gary uncovers deep-rooted corruption, patriarchy and social divides that blur the lines between right and wrong.

The two and a half minute trailer begins with rather an innocent note with two lovebirds; however, later takes a dark turn when a girl gets murdered. The more Gary gets deep into the case, the more he finds that it is not just a murder case. Shot in a documentary style, the series is set to provide an illusion of real-life investigation where right and wrong are not simply black and white. The series uncovers the themes of power dynamics, broken families and the dark side of love and obsession. Black, White & Gray – Love Kills will be released on May 2 and fans are awaiting to see what the series has in store for them.

Mayur More, one of the lead actors of the series, reflected on his character and reportedly stated, “My character comes from a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving.” He further added, “Being a part of Black, white & Gray has been one of my career’s most intense and eye-opening journeys. It’s bold, genre-bending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story and leaves you grappling with the bigger questions it dares to ask.”

Apart from the lead actors, the series also features a group of talented actors, including Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Anant Jog, Edward Sonnenblick and others. Soon after the trailer was dropped on YouTube, fans began commenting. One person said, “The story of the film looks new,” another added, “The interview scenes in the trailer make me feel that it’s a real story.” “Great editing,” someone also mentioned.