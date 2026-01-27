Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News

WPL: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine help Gujarat Giants clinch thrilling win over Delhi Capitals

In a nail-biting finish at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat Giants eked out a three-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Women’s Premier League 2026, completing a season double against their rivals. The victory was sealed thanks to veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine, who displayed remarkable composure under pressure to defend the final over. Chasing a competitive target of 175, Delhi needed nine runs from the last over with Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad at the crease. Devine, who had already shown her mettle earlier in the season against the same opponents, kept a tight line in the first three deliveries, conceding just four runs. She then struck decisively, trapping Rana lbw and leaving Prasad to face the final ball requiring four. Prasad went for a big swing, only to send the ball straight to Ashleigh Gardner in the deep, handing Gujarat a dramatic victory. Earlier, Gujarat posted 174 for 9, powered by an elegant 58 from Beth Mooney off 46 balls and a lively 39 from Anushka Sharma. Tanuja Kanwar’s late cameo of 21 not out off 11 balls helped lift the total into a defendable range. On the bowling front, Shree Charani led Delhi’s attack with career-best figures of 4 for 31, while Chinelle Henry claimed 2 for 38 and Minnu Mani added 1 for 23. Delhi’s innings began positively as Shafali Verma raced to 26 in just 2.2 overs but was removed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad . Laura Wolvaardt (24) and Lizelle Lee (11) failed to build momentum, and Jemimah Rodrigues (16) fell to Devine. Marizanne Kapp’s golden duck and Chinelle Henry’s 9 left Delhi in trouble. A late stand between Rana (29) and Prasad (47) offered hope, but Devine’s expert death bowling ensured the Giants held their nerve. With this win, Gujarat Giants climb into second place on the points table, while Delhi Capitals are left to rue their inability to convert starts into big scores.