বুধবার, ২৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Fans In Shock As Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: ‘The End Of An Era’ | Bollywood News রংপুরে খালেদা জিয়ার জীবন ও সংগ্রামের আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News দামুড়হুদা সহ চুয়াডাঙ্গা-মেহেরপুরে ১৯ প্লাটুন বিজিবি মোতায়েন ভোটের নিরাপত্তায় প্রস্তুত বিজিবি, দৌলতপুরে তিন দিনব্যাপী কৃষি প্রযুক্তি মেলার উদ্বোধন নির্বাচনী মাঠে মৌলভীবাজার-২ আসনে প্রার্থীদের জোর প্রচারণা টাঙ্গাইল-২ আসনে বিএনপি-জমিয়ত জোট প্রার্থীর সঙ্গে জমিয়তে উলামায়ে ইসলামের মতবিনিময় সভা ভূঞাপুরে দৈনিক বাংলাদেশের আলো পত্রিকার ১৭ তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালন যৌথ বাহিনীর নিরাপত্তায় ভোট হবে শান্তিপূর্ণ – বিলাইছড়িতে বিপ্লবী ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির প্রার্থী জুঁই চাকমা শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৪দিন ধরে দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News


WPL: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine help Gujarat Giants clinch thrilling win over Delhi Capitals

In a nail-biting finish at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat Giants eked out a three-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Women’s Premier League 2026, completing a season double against their rivals. The victory was sealed thanks to veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine, who displayed remarkable composure under pressure to defend the final over. Chasing a competitive target of 175, Delhi needed nine runs from the last over with Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad at the crease. Devine, who had already shown her mettle earlier in the season against the same opponents, kept a tight line in the first three deliveries, conceding just four runs. She then struck decisively, trapping Rana lbw and leaving Prasad to face the final ball requiring four. Prasad went for a big swing, only to send the ball straight to Ashleigh Gardner in the deep, handing Gujarat a dramatic victory. Earlier, Gujarat posted 174 for 9, powered by an elegant 58 from Beth Mooney off 46 balls and a lively 39 from Anushka Sharma. Tanuja Kanwar’s late cameo of 21 not out off 11 balls helped lift the total into a defendable range. On the bowling front, Shree Charani led Delhi’s attack with career-best figures of 4 for 31, while Chinelle Henry claimed 2 for 38 and Minnu Mani added 1 for 23. Delhi’s innings began positively as Shafali Verma raced to 26 in just 2.2 overs but was removed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Laura Wolvaardt (24) and Lizelle Lee (11) failed to build momentum, and Jemimah Rodrigues (16) fell to Devine. Marizanne Kapp’s golden duck and Chinelle Henry’s 9 left Delhi in trouble. A late stand between Rana (29) and Prasad (47) offered hope, but Devine’s expert death bowling ensured the Giants held their nerve. With this win, Gujarat Giants climb into second place on the points table, while Delhi Capitals are left to rue their inability to convert starts into big scores.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
1,059 days on, WPL gets its first hundred — Nat Sciver-Brunt makes it | Cricket News

1,059 days on, WPL gets its first hundred — Nat Sciver-Brunt makes it | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai vs Delhi match | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai vs Delhi match | Cricket News

Crazy scenes! Hours after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup, BCB director quits | Cricket News

Crazy scenes! Hours after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup, BCB director quits | Cricket News

Joe Root masterclass levels ODI series as England beat Sri Lanka in Colombo | Cricket News

Joe Root masterclass levels ODI series as England beat Sri Lanka in Colombo | Cricket News

U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre stars as India outpower New Zealand to stay unbeaten | Cricket News

U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre stars as India outpower New Zealand to stay unbeaten | Cricket News

ICC announces updated fixtures after Bangladesh exit from T20 World Cup | Cricket News

ICC announces updated fixtures after Bangladesh exit from T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Fans In Shock As Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: ‘The End Of An Era’ | Bollywood News
Fans In Shock As Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: ‘The End Of An Era’ | Bollywood News
রংপুরে খালেদা জিয়ার জীবন ও সংগ্রামের আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত
রংপুরে খালেদা জিয়ার জীবন ও সংগ্রামের আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত
Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News
Sophie Devine holds her nerve as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals in thrilling WPL clash | Cricket News
দামুড়হুদা সহ চুয়াডাঙ্গা-মেহেরপুরে ১৯ প্লাটুন বিজিবি মোতায়েন ভোটের নিরাপত্তায় প্রস্তুত বিজিবি,
দামুড়হুদা সহ চুয়াডাঙ্গা-মেহেরপুরে ১৯ প্লাটুন বিজিবি মোতায়েন ভোটের নিরাপত্তায় প্রস্তুত বিজিবি,
দৌলতপুরে তিন দিনব্যাপী কৃষি প্রযুক্তি মেলার উদ্বোধন
দৌলতপুরে তিন দিনব্যাপী কৃষি প্রযুক্তি মেলার উদ্বোধন
নির্বাচনী মাঠে মৌলভীবাজার-২ আসনে প্রার্থীদের জোর প্রচারণা
নির্বাচনী মাঠে মৌলভীবাজার-২ আসনে প্রার্থীদের জোর প্রচারণা
টাঙ্গাইল-২ আসনে বিএনপি-জমিয়ত জোট প্রার্থীর সঙ্গে জমিয়তে উলামায়ে ইসলামের মতবিনিময় সভা
টাঙ্গাইল-২ আসনে বিএনপি-জমিয়ত জোট প্রার্থীর সঙ্গে জমিয়তে উলামায়ে ইসলামের মতবিনিময় সভা
ভূঞাপুরে দৈনিক বাংলাদেশের আলো পত্রিকার ১৭ তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালন
ভূঞাপুরে দৈনিক বাংলাদেশের আলো পত্রিকার ১৭ তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালন
যৌথ বাহিনীর নিরাপত্তায় ভোট হবে শান্তিপূর্ণ – বিলাইছড়িতে বিপ্লবী ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির প্রার্থী জুঁই চাকমা
যৌথ বাহিনীর নিরাপত্তায় ভোট হবে শান্তিপূর্ণ – বিলাইছড়িতে বিপ্লবী ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির প্রার্থী জুঁই চাকমা
শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৪দিন ধরে দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা
শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৪দিন ধরে দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST