সোমবার , ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Soundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig Get Into Ugly Fight, Lock Themselves In Bathroom

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৪, ২০২২ ১:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 16 2


Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 23:03 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Gautam Vij and Soundarya Sharma get pulled up by Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Gautam Vij and Soundarya Sharma get pulled up by Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar pulled up Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig for their relationship.

Bigg Boss 16: This weekend, the Weekend Ka Vaar spilled over to a Sunday with Karan Johar returning for yet another day to confront the contestants. While a number of things took place on Sunday — from Karan asking contestants to pick a co-contestant they want to ‘clean up’ to the filmmaker calling Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer as ‘RahulAnjali’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, it was Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig’s relationship that was in the spotlight.

Karan Johar returned to the Bigg Boss 16 stage to question Soundarya and Gautam about their relationship and deemed it ‘fake.’ He also brought up the fight that Soundarya and Gautam had the previous night. In the first half of Sunday’s episode, it was revealed that Soundarya told Gautam that she doesn’t want to face the impact of his fights with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The fight spills over later into the night and their fight led to the Gautam and Soundarya sneaking into the bathroom.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

KJo brought up the fight and the incident in the bathroom. He added that he finds their relationship fake. To top it off, Manya Singh also spoke bluntly about her thoughts on their relationship with Bigg Boss in the gossip room. She accused Soundarya of playing the victim card and that irked Soundarya. Karan also added that Gautam is ruining her reputation in the house and on the show. She defended him and the relationship. Karan tried to give her a reality check but Soundarya chose to believe Gautam over anyone else.

Once Karan left, Soundarya and Manya had a face-off. They shout at each other while Soundarya is trying to wrap her head around all that Karan said before he left.

Besides this, Karan informed the contestants that audiences think they are showing their genuine sides and they are happy with the way they are portraying themselves.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





