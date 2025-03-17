Sourav Ganguly Stars In Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Promo, Fans Say ‘Didn’t Expect This Before GTA 6’

Last Updated: March 17, 2025, 16:04 IST

After the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the creators are back with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and to stir up buzz, they’ve dropped a promotional video that’s winning the internet. In a surprising twist, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly steps into the spotlight—not on the pitch, but in front of the camera. And let’s just say, things don’t quite go as planned.

The promo kicks off with the show’s team discussing casting options when Ganguly suddenly walks in, announcing he wants to act in the Bengal-based series. Confidently eyeing a role as a no-nonsense cop, he auditions and nails the test. But the real twist? He’s told to shoot all his action scenes in just eight seconds. Watching a reference clip leaves him stunned, and in true ‘Dada’ style, he bows out and settles for promoting the series instead.

The video is a riot—packed with humor, clever writing, and Ganguly’s trademark charisma. Netflix India posted it with the caption, “The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love and laughter. One user wrote, “Scriptwriter needs a raise!!!” while another added, “We got Dada roasting Greg Chappell before GTA 6.” Someone summed it up perfectly: “Watching Dada as a cop was not on my 2025 Bingo!”

Adding to the hype, Ganguly’s real-life story is also heading to the big screen, with Rajkummar Rao portraying the cricket icon. While confirming Rao’s casting, Ganguly recently noted that the biopic’s release has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

As for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the series dives into a gritty world of crime, politics, and law enforcement in early 2000s Bengal. Led by IPS officer Arjun Maitra, the story follows his fight against powerful criminals and corrupt politicians. Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the show is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Premiering March 20 on Netflix, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter promises edge-of-the-seat action—and Ganguly’s promo has only amped up the anticipation.