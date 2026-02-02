মঙ্গলবার, ০৩ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
Sri Lanka drop Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News

  সোমবার, ২ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Sri Lanka drop Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News


Dhananjaya de Silva (L) and Kusal Mendis (R) of Sri Lanka (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Getty Images)

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday dropped Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from their 15-man T20 World Cup squad led by Dasun Shanaka.De Silva had been recalled for a three-match T20 international series against Pakistan early last month after an 18-month absence and played the opening game against England in an ongoing series.But he was dropped for the second T20, while the final match is scheduled for Tuesday.Since his recall, he has only scored 43 runs in three innings and taken one wicket with his off-spin.

T20 World Cup: Squads, Full Schedule, Venues and Key Details Explained

Against England at Pallekele last week, he laboured to 11 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Adil Rashid.Seam bowler Eshan Malinga has been named in the squad despite suffering a shoulder injury against England on Sunday.Sri Lanka are co-hosting with India the T20 World Cup, which starts on Saturday, and face Ireland in their opening game in Colombo on Sunday.They will also play Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B, with the top two teams to qualify for the Super 8 stage.Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squadDasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga



