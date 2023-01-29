রবিবার , ২৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
SRK Breaks Silence on Pathaan’s Success; Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Passes Away

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৩ ২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan rakhi sawant


Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 23:40 IST

SRK adresses Pathaan's record breaking success; Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away.

SRK adresses Pathaan’s record breaking success; Rakhi Sawant’s mother passes away.

Shah Rukh Khan finally breaks the silence on Pathaan breaking BO records; Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant has passed away after battling with brain tumour, and cancer.

Shah Rukh Khan has finally reacted to Pathaan shattering box office records. The YRF film, which marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four long years, has already surpassed Rs 300 crore box office collections worldwide (gross) and the extended weekend is not even over yet. With the film breaking records set by Baahubali 2 and RRR, Shah Rukh joked he feels like he’s ready to return to his hometown.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence On Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Says ‘Lagta Hai Ab Gaon…’

Janhvi Kapoor had quite an interesting 2022 with two back-to-back films. While her first black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry had premiered on a popular OTT platform, her second film Mili was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. When Janhvi is not slaying at the movies, she sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling social media posts. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from one of her photoshoots.

For more: Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Sexy Pics in Sultry Saree Set Instagram on Fire; Shikhar Pahariya Reacts

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the newest couples on the block. These two tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow amidst close family and friends. After dating for quite some time, the couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding.Now, the newlywed actress has made her first appearance after four days of getting married with the cricketer. However, Athiya Shetty’s first public appearance after the wedding and her OOTD left netizens disappointed.

For more: Athiya Shetty Spotted in Ripped Denim After Wedding With KL Rahul; Troll Asks ‘Sindur, Mangalsutra Nahi Pehna?’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release. The film managed to earn more than Rs 38 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day

For more: Pathaan Box Office Day 3: SRK Film Earns Rs 313 Crores Globally; Beats SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant has passed away. The Bigg Boss alum’s mother died on Saturday evening in Mumbai after a long battle with reported cancer and brain tumour. Rakhi and her friend confirmed the news with the media. Speaking with ETimes, Rakhi said, “Maa ab nahi rahi (Mom is no more).” She added that Jaya had a multi-organ failure and was critical.

For more: Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Jaya Sawant Dies After Her Battle With Brain Tumour, Cancer

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

shah rukh khan rakhi sawant
SRK Breaks Silence on Pathaan’s Success; Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Passes Away
