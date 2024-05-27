SRK Kisses Gauri Khan After KKR Win In IPL 2024; Prasanth Varma Speaks On Rumoured Rift With Ranveer

Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the IPL 2024 trophy after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match which was held in Chennai. The owner of the team, Shah Rukh Khan who had flown down to the coastal city with his family was captured celebrating by planting a kiss on Gauri Khan’s head.

Director Prasanth Varma finally reacted to the rumoured rift with Ranveer Singh over Rakshas. The filmmaker, in a new interview, said that the rumours around their fallout are not true. He confirmed that Ranveer did come down to his office to meet him with his ‘whole caravan’ and even did a look test. However, the rumours of the prolonged shoot hours and creative differences are ‘unfolded.’

Director-choreographer Farah Khan confessed she got badly drunk at the party she hosted for Ed Sheeran. Appearing on the Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah and Kapil opened up about one of the parties she hosted for Ed. Kapil claimed that Farah once invited Ed and then failed to recognise him. “Farah is such a great host that sometimes, she invites guests and then fails to recognise them. Once, Ed Sheeran had visited her. She didn’t recognise him,” Kapil said. Farah clarified that it wasn’t the case.

Natasa Stankovic shared yet another cryptic post amid the rumours that she and Hardik Pandya are headed for a divorce. Natasa and Hardik have been subjected to divorce rumours after Natasa dropped her name on social media and allegedly removed a few pictures with him on the platform. While Natasa chose not to comment on the rumours, she shared a cryptic post on Saturday night which appeared to be in connection to the divorce rumours. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Lord Jesus with his baby lamb. In the picture, the lamb took the lead while Jesus followed his trail.

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa and singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines for over a year due to rumours about their relationship. Even at the pre-release event for Thank You For Coming, Guru and Shehnaaz posed together on the red carpet, with the paparazzi teasing them about their evident chemistry. Despite the buzz, neither Guru nor Shehnaaz commented on the rumours, and the speculation eventually subsided.

