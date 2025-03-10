Advertise here
সোমবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

SS Rajamouli Amps Up Security Of SSMB 29 As Video Featuring Mahesh Babu Gets Leaked From Sets

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৫ ৪:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, has faced multiple leaks during its shoot in Koraput, Odisha. Security measures have been tightened to prevent further leaks.

SS Rajamouli has tightened the security of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 sets.

SS Rajamouli’s next big venture, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating immense buzz as one of Indian cinema’s most highly anticipated films. Starring Mahesh Babu, the jungle adventure remains largely under wraps, with the makers keeping details tightly guarded.

However, when the team recently travelled to Koraput, Odisha, for a shoot, multiple leaks surfaced. Following this, a Times Now report suggests that security measures have now been put in place to prevent further leaks.

The first major leak occurred when photos of Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran together at the Hyderabad airport started circulating on social media. Interestingly, while the makers have yet to officially confirm Prithviraj’s involvement in the film, the news was accidentally leaked by his mother. Following this, a PRO later confirmed that the actor is indeed shooting for the project.

Next, OTV leaked footage of a massive set being constructed on Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda, Koraput. The video revealed an open space being prepped for the shoot, which sent fans into a frenzy.

However, things took a more serious turn with a second leak—a clip featuring Mahesh Babu shooting for a scene. This has reportedly alarmed the film’s team, as it appears to reveal a significant plot detail.

According to reports, the team is now considering legal action to prevent further leaks. To ensure tighter control, a ‘three-layer security arrangement’ has been put in place for the remaining schedule.

SSMB 29 is shaping up to be one of SS Rajamouli’s most secretive projects yet. His father, acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story, and if rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra might be joining Mahesh Babu as the female lead.

The film officially kicked off in January with a closed-door puja ceremony, and an initial schedule was already completed in Hyderabad before the team moved to Odisha. Unlike his past films, Rajamouli has maintained an air of total secrecy around this jungle adventure.

