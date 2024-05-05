SSR ‘Outdoes’ Hrithik Roshan In Viral Dance Video; Adhyayan Suman Felt ‘Jailed’ In Penthouse With No Work

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left a heavy impact on the hearts of his fans. They often share old videos of the actor to reminisce about his good times. Sushant Singh Rajput was not only known for his stellar acting prowess and his powerful screen presence but also for his unmatched dance skills. Now, an old video of the actor dancing with Hrithik Roshan has gone viral on Reddit.

In a recent interview, Adhyayan recalled the time he had no work and shared how his parents, Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, helped him during this phase. Adhyayan further blamed his father for “spoiling” him and shared that even though he always lived a luxurious life, he never took advantage of it. He recalled feeling “jailed” in a 4-floor penthouse because he wasn’t getting any offers.

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and they are undoubtedly one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. They have given fans major couple goals and never shy away from expressing their love for one another. However, before Shahid found his perfect partner in Mira, his attempts at love proved to be unlucky a few times. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her show, Shahid admitted that a few of his ex-girlfriends have cheated on him in the past.

Samarth Jurel has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Isha Malviya. In a recent interview, Samarth called Isha an opportunist and said that she would get photos taken with him for paparazzi spotting. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broke up earlier last month.

Anushka Sharma has finally made her first official public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. Anushka Sharma showed up to support her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premiere League match is being held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and fans were excited to see Anushka in the stands.

