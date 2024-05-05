রবিবার , ৫ মে ২০২৪ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

SSR ‘Outdoes’ Hrithik Roshan In Viral Dance Video; Adhyayan Suman Felt ‘Jailed’ In Penthouse With No Work

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৫, ২০২৪ ৮:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 15 2024 05 75c33a329eadd5a5c80df8557c41eb69


SSR's dance duet with Hrithik went viral. Adhyayan is promoting Heeramandi.

An old video of Sushant dancing with Hrithik has gone viral. Adhyayan said Shekhar Suman has spoiled him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left a heavy impact on the hearts of his fans. They often share old videos of the actor to reminisce about his good times. Sushant Singh Rajput was not only known for his stellar acting prowess and his powerful screen presence but also for his unmatched dance skills. Now, an old video of the actor dancing with Hrithik Roshan has gone viral on Reddit.

Read More: Sushant Singh Rajput Dances With Hrithik Roshan To Kaho Na Pyaar Hai In Viral Video, Fans Say ‘Lost A Gem’

In a recent interview, Adhyayan recalled the time he had no work and shared how his parents, Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, helped him during this phase. Adhyayan further blamed his father for “spoiling” him and shared that even though he always lived a luxurious life, he never took advantage of it. He recalled feeling “jailed” in a 4-floor penthouse because he wasn’t getting any offers.

Read More: Adhyayan Suman Felt ‘Jailed’ in 4-Floor Penthouse Due to No Offers: ‘I’ve Been Spoiled By My Dad’

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and they are undoubtedly one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. They have given fans major couple goals and never shy away from expressing their love for one another. However, before Shahid found his perfect partner in Mira, his attempts at love proved to be unlucky a few times. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her show, Shahid admitted that a few of his ex-girlfriends have cheated on him in the past.

Read More: Shahid Kapoor Claims Being Cheated By Exes In Viral Video; Is He Talking About ‘Two Famous Women’?

Samarth Jurel has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Isha Malviya. In a recent interview, Samarth called Isha an opportunist and said that she would get photos taken with him for paparazzi spotting. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broke up earlier last month.

Read More: Samarth Jurel Makes SHOCKING Claims About Isha Malviya Breakup: ‘Bohot Badi Opportunist Hai’ | Watch

Anushka Sharma has finally made her first official public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. Anushka Sharma showed up to support her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premiere League match is being held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and fans were excited to see Anushka in the stands.

Read More: IPL: Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat’s RCB As She Gets Spotted for 1st Time Since Akaay’s Birth | Watch

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

ctg uni str dcod three
চট্টগ্রামে ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের নেতৃত্বে টিকলু-শুভ-নাবিল
বাংলাদেশ
1714874646 photo
Watch: What Virat Kohli did after receiving the Orange Cap from Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
বেসিস অ্যাফিলিয়েট সদস্যদের সুখ-দুঃখের সাথী হতে চান লুৎফি
বেসিস অ্যাফিলিয়েট সদস্যদের সুখ-দুঃখের সাথী হতে চান লুৎফি
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England's Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

sheikh hasina 1

'মাদার অব হিউম্যানিটি' সমাজকল্যাণ পদক দেবে সরকার

 বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচিতে চট্টগ্রাম সিপিবির সংহতি

বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচিতে চট্টগ্রাম সিপিবির সংহতি

 fotojet 4 2

Lavanya Tripathi Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her Before Varun Tej Engagement; Watch

 Murad pic

ময়মনসিংহে ডাঃ মুরাদ হাসানের বিরুদ্ধে সাইবার ট্রাইবুনাল আদালতে মামলার আবেদন

 wm indonesia edit

সেনাবাহিনীতে ঢুকতে ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় 'টু ফিঙ্গার টেস্ট' বাতিল

 WhatsApp 15

Navaratri WhatsApp Stickers: নবরাত্রির জন্য WhatsApp নিয়ে এল তাদের নতুন স্টিকার; কী ভাবে ডাউনলোড করা যাবে?

 wm P Shade of CTG Bandar 14 09 2021

৪৮৬ টন 'বিপজ্জনক রাসায়নিকে' নিরাপত্তা ঝুঁকিতে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর

 wm zhaw

মিয়ানমারকে চাপ দিতে চীনকে তাগিদ দিলো যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 wm SSCNEWS

এসএসসির ফলাফল প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কাছে হস্তান্তর

 IMG 20230808 WA0007

টাঙ্গাইলে বঙ্গমাতা শেখ ফজিলাতুন্নেছা মুজিব এর ৯৩তম জন্মবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি