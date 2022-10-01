শনিবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Suga Gets Special Gift From Stephen Curry, Presented Proof CDs and Even ‘Refereed’ At NBA Japan Games

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১, ২০২২ ৪:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
bts suga nba japan


BTS’ Suga has been making headlines ever since Rakuten announced NBA Japan Games Saturday Night 2022 with special celebrity guests on October 1. Watching him live his best life at the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards game was all that ARMYs needed. As part of the trip, Suga met several basketball stars including Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

In an adorable snap shared by NBA Philippines’s official Twitter handle, Min Yoongi is seen laughing next to Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson. The tweet read, “Klay Thompson having a nice chat with SUGA of BTS! What do you think made him smile?”

In pictures shared by Min Yoongi himself, the rapper was seen posing with Stephen Curry with an autographed jersey. If that wasn’t enough, a video is also doing the rounds showing Curry surprising the BTS members with shoes. In return, Suga gifted him a box of BTS’ last album release, Proof.

If that wasn’t enough, fans also spotted Yoongi so engrossed in the game that at one point, he became a referee. During a match between Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, Suga was seen pointing out a foul in the game. The moment, though short, caught ARMYs around the world and reminded everyone how much he loves basketball.

Besides meeting the basketballers, Suga was also seen talking to Olympic Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. It is no secret that she is a huge BTS fan. Taking to Twitter, Osaka revealed that she told him she loved BTS’s song “Autumn Leaves,” which was co-composed by Suga.

ARMYs took over the comment section to share their excitement over how much love Suga received during his visit. Many were swooning over Yoongi’s heartwarming smile. An ARMY shared a close-up snap of Suga and tweeted, “That beautiful gummy smile of his.” Referring to his famous gummy smile that lights up ARMYs’ world.

On the music front, Suga was last seen in internationally famed PSY’s “That That” MV before he joined his fellow members to release Proof. The video crossed the 300 million view mark in just over 99 days. It also debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at number 80, and at number 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, and at number 5 on the Global 200 chart.

