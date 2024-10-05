Sujoy Ghosh Recalls Vidya Balan Would Change in Her Car on Kahaani Set: ‘We Couldn’t Afford…’

Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani (2012) was a turning point in his career. The filmmaker showed his ability to create a gripping narrative on a modest budget. After facing setbacks with previous projects like Jhankaar Beats and Aladin, Ghosh poured his heart into Kahaani, which turned out to be a massive success, earning Rs 79.20 crore globally on a budget of just Rs 15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Reflecting on the film’s production, Ghosh recounted the various challenges they faced, particularly regarding the comforts typically afforded to lead actors. He revealed that due to financial constraints, they could not provide a vanity van for the film’s star, Vidya Balan. Instead, she often had to change outfits in a Toyota Innova parked on the roadside, covered with a black cloth to maintain her privacy.

In an interview with Mashable India, Ghosh expressed immense gratitude for Balan’s dedication and commitment to the project. “After the failure of Aladin, Vidya could have easily said no to Kahaani. But she is a person of her word. That generation of actors, from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, are very zubaan ka pakka (true to their word). Vidya also falls under that category. She stuck to Kahaani,” he said.

He added, “You have no idea. We didn’t have any budget to even afford a vanity van. We didn’t have the luxury of pausing shoot because we were on a tight budget. So, every time she had to change, we used to cover her Innova with a black cloth, in the middle of the road, and she used to change inside and come out for shoot.”

He further elaborated on their initial encounter, revealing how he cast Balan. Ghosh had first seen her in an ICICI advertisement and vowed to work with her someday. Their paths crossed again at Sanjay Gupta’s office, where Balan was attending a narration by Meghna Gulzar. Ghosh shared that they made a pact that day, exchanging Rs 1 coins to symbolise their future collaboration. Despite Ghosh’s prior failures, Balan remembered their promise, leading to their successful partnership on Kahaani.

The film received critical acclaim and was praised for its intriguing screenplay, stunning cinematography, and powerful performances, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a significant role alongside Balan. Kahaani not only revitalised Ghosh’s career but also solidified Balan’s status as a leading actress in Bollywood.