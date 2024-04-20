Sukhwinder Singh Refutes Ram Gopal Varma’s Claim That He Composed ‘Jai Ho’: ‘Shayad Unhe Kuch Galat…’

Just days after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made the startling claim that the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ was not composed by A.R. Rahman but by Sukhwinder Singh, the singer has vehemently denied this accusation. He asserts that the internationally acclaimed track was indeed the creation of the decorated composer Rahman.

The song, which features in Danny Boyle’s 2008 film ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ captured worldwide attention when it won the Best Original Song at the Oscars. Sukhwinder, who lent his voice to the track penned by Gulzar, emphasized that while ‘Jai Ho’ was initially intended for Subash Ghai’s film ‘Yuvvraaj,’ it was definitely Rahman’s composition.

Contrary to Varma’s statement in a Film Companion interview suggesting otherwise, Sukhwinder clarified in a discussion with Hindustan Times, “I have only sung it. Ram Gopal Varma ji koi chhoti hasti toh nahi hain, shayad unhe kuchh galat pata chala hoga. (Ram Gopal Varma is not a novice. He must have misunderstood something.)”

Sukhwinder recounted the development of Jai Ho, noting that Rahman composed it in his Juhu studio after being inspired by Gulzar’s lyrics. Although Ghai heard and appreciated the song, he did not feel it suited ‘Yuvvraaj,’ prompting him to ask Rahman for a different song more aligned with the film’s evolving character dynamics.

“He said the character for whom he wanted a song had become naughty in the story, this song wasn’t fitting. He wanted a more masaledaar song. He told Rahman, but he insisted that this was nice. I too said ‘thode changes kar do‘ (please make some changes), but Subhash ji said poora gaana hi alag chahiye. (I want a whole new song),” shared Sukhwinder.

Despite Ghai’s decision to not use the song, Sukhwinder took a moment after the meeting to sing it informally in the studio—capturing the version that would later become iconic. He then shared this rendition with Rahman, who presented it to Danny Boyle, leading to its feature in ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ Rahman also fulfilled Ghai’s request by composing another piece for ‘Yuvvraaj.’

Sukhvinder continued, “Then he left, Rahman left. I was sad. I requested Gulzar sahab to stay back for 10-15 minutes. He asked why, to which I replied he has written it so well, let me try singing. Naachte kudte maine gaa diya. (I just sang it casually.) It was the same “Jai Ho” you listen to today. I sent it across to Rahman sahab, who in turn made it listen to Danny Boyle, director of Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman also kept his promise and gave another song to Subhash ji for Yuvvraaj.”

Previously, Varma had stirred controversy by stating that Ghai was shocked to discover Rahman had not composed the song during a studio visit. He recounted a heated exchange where Ghai challenged Rahman’s integrity as a music director, to which Rahman reportedly replied assertively about the ownership of his song.