বুধবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan Nominated

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ৫:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sumbul ankit


In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, and Mc Stan were nominated for elimination after a task assigned by Bigg Boss. For the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to turn into ‘killers.’ For each round, one killer is selected and then two housemates selected by Bigg Boss have to go to the killer and convince them to kill the other person. Whoever the killer shoots is nominated. For the first round, Shiv was the killer and he has to choose between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar. Shiv nominates Archana and shoots him.

Next, Tina is selected as the killer and asked to kill one between Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta. Tina chooses the latter. Then Nimrit Kaur chooses Sumbul between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. Next, Shiv gets another chance to be the killer as he is the Captain of the house. He has to nominate either Abdu Rozik or Soundarya Sharma. He shoots and nominates Soundarya.

Week 9
Captain Shiv Thakare
Nominations  Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Mc Stan
Tasks ‘Killer’ has to choose contestants for nomination
Exits None

Elsewhere, Bigg Boss reminds Tina Dutta that she forgot to switch off the glass after cooking. She was having a date with Shalin. Archana can be seen mocking her for it. Shalin later talks to Sumbul about the nomination. Bigg Boss also teases Archana for sleeping during the day and jokingly says that she is becoming like Ankit. As a punishment, he asks Archana to go to every contestant and apologise to them for talking about the outside world in Bigg Boss’ house.

Meanwhile, Archana locks horns with Tina Dutta over ‘dhaniya’. The actress had left dhaniya in water after which it started stinking. Archana takes the trash bag to Tina’s room to fight with her which also wakes up Nimrit. She leaves the bag in their room which irks Nimrit and Tina. Shiv then scolds Archana for creating a scene at night.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

raojan
মুখোশে ঢাকা মুখ, পায়ে বাঁধা কালো সুতায় ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1669161631 photo
FIFA World Cup: France start title defence with 4-1 win over Australia | Football News
খেলাধুলা
neem cover
উজ্জ্বল ও দাগমুক্ত ত্বক পেতে চান? ব্যবহার করুন এই মাস্ক, নিমেষেই দেখবেন ম্যাজিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sumbul ankit
Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan Nominated
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG 4 Snatcher Arrested 10 02 2022 3

‘আফ্রিকার দস্যুদলে’র কৌশল শিখে ছিনতাইয়ে নেমে ধরা

 wm Naftali Bennett and Hamad

বাহরাইনের রাজার সঙ্গে ইসরায়েলের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সাক্ষাৎ

 imrankhan23

ইমরানের ক্ষোভ আমরা কি পশ্চিমের দাস

 wm Boris Johnson

প্রধানমন্ত্রিত্ব নয়, দলীয় প্রধানের পদ ছাড়ছেন বরিস

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 33 33

করোনায় মৃত্যু আরও ৪ জন, শনাক্ত ২৬৮

 received 3001733623420397

রাজশাহীর বসুয়াতে পরিকল্পিত হত্যাকে আত্নহত্যা বলে চালিয়ে দেওয়ার চেষ্টা

 golden son 1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে গোল্ডেন সন – Corporate Sangbad

 3 7

এআইবিএল, আইবিবিএল এবং এসজেআইবিএল মুদারাবা পার্পেচুয়াল বন্ডের লেনদেন শুরু – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Dr Dipu Moni File Photo 25 11 2020 750x563 1

২০২৩ সালের এসএসসি-এইচএসসি পরীক্ষাও সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাসে

 one bank

ওয়ান ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ১৪ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad