Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding; Dipika Kakar, Sohaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy

The fact that actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on January 23 is known, even though their families never fully confirmed the wedding date. On Sunday morning, paparazzi outside the wedding venue, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, spotted the actor. Suniel, very kindly spoke to the waiting paps, and said that he would bring out the couple on their wedding day, Monday.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Sohaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram on Sunday and announced the same via a joint statement. They shared that they are ‘going to embrace parenthood soon’ and asked fans to shower their ‘little one’ with blessings.

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Pathaan, which will mark the actor’s comeback on the big screen after four long years. While we have to wait for a couple of days to witness King Khan’s swag on screen, the superstar gave his fans a surprise by greeting them from his house Mumbai house. Videos shared by fan pages show the actor waving at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat ahead of the release of Pathaan.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors right now. But there was a time he was making headlines for the wrong reasons. He came in news last year after reports started doing the rounds that the actor was suddenly dropped from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2. Both Karan and Kartik never openly commented on the issue but the latter was recently asked about it.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is undoubtedly Vicky Kaushal’s one of the most awaited films. However, if a latest report is to be believed, the Govinda Naam Mera actor is now opting out of the film or has already opted out. E-Times reported the same and claimed that even though Aditya Dhar was keen on taking Vicky as the lead, the producers were ‘not confident’ about the venture.

