Sunil Kumar, ‘Sarkata’ of Stree 2, to Participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actor Says ‘I Just Got a Call…’

Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its thrilling folktale about a beheaded ghost. Among the standout performances is Sunil Kumar from Jammu, who plays the menacing villain ‘Sarkata.’ Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil opened up about his experience working on the film and shared some exciting news about his potential participation in the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18, to be hosted by Salman Khan.

When asked about his future plans, whether in movies or reality shows, Sunil revealed, “I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it’s for Bigg Boss in October.” His excitement was palpable, but he also mentioned the challenges he faces in managing his time. “I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Sunil couldn’t confirm his participation in the show at this time. His commitment to his duties in the police force remains a significant factor in his decision-making process. However, his fans are eagerly hoping to see him bring his larger-than-life persona to the reality TV screen.

Apart from discussing Bigg Boss, Sunil also hinted at other upcoming projects but remained tight-lipped about the details. His portrayal of ‘Sarkata’ in Stree 2 has already earned him considerable recognition, with his character bringing a modern twist to the age-old folktale of a malevolent spirit that abducts girls. In this sequel, the ghost-fighting hero, Stree, returns to face off against him once more.

Stree 2 also boasts an impressive cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, with special cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.