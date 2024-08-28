বুধবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sunil Kumar, ‘Sarkata’ of Stree 2, to Participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actor Says ‘I Just Got a Call…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Sunil Kumar, ‘Sarkata’ of Stree 2, to Participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actor Says ‘I Just Got a Call…’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Stree 2 star Sunil Kumar, who portrayed the haunting 'Sarkata,' hints at joining Bigg Boss 18.

Stree 2 star Sunil Kumar, who portrayed the haunting ‘Sarkata,’ hints at joining Bigg Boss 18.

Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar, who played the villainous ‘Sarkata,’ reveals he’s considering Bigg Boss 18 despite challenges from his police job.

Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its thrilling folktale about a beheaded ghost. Among the standout performances is Sunil Kumar from Jammu, who plays the menacing villain ‘Sarkata.’ Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil opened up about his experience working on the film and shared some exciting news about his potential participation in the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18, to be hosted by Salman Khan.

When asked about his future plans, whether in movies or reality shows, Sunil revealed, “I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it’s for Bigg Boss in October.” His excitement was palpable, but he also mentioned the challenges he faces in managing his time. “I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Sunil couldn’t confirm his participation in the show at this time. His commitment to his duties in the police force remains a significant factor in his decision-making process. However, his fans are eagerly hoping to see him bring his larger-than-life persona to the reality TV screen.

Apart from discussing Bigg Boss, Sunil also hinted at other upcoming projects but remained tight-lipped about the details. His portrayal of ‘Sarkata’ in Stree 2 has already earned him considerable recognition, with his character bringing a modern twist to the age-old folktale of a malevolent spirit that abducts girls. In this sequel, the ghost-fighting hero, Stree, returns to face off against him once more.

Stree 2 also boasts an impressive cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, with special cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

5 hours 35 minutes! Daniel Evans out-lasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match
5 hours 35 minutes! Daniel Evans out-lasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match
খেলাধুলা
Sunil Kumar, ‘Sarkata’ of Stree 2, to Participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actor Says ‘I Just Got a Call…’
Sunil Kumar, ‘Sarkata’ of Stree 2, to Participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actor Says ‘I Just Got a Call…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিমান বাহিনীর উদ্ধার কার্যক্রম ও মেডিকেল ক্যাম্পেইন চলমান
বিমান বাহিনীর উদ্ধার কার্যক্রম ও মেডিকেল ক্যাম্পেইন চলমান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রতিটি দেশকেই নিরবচ্ছিন্ন পানির প্রবাহ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে
প্রতিটি দেশকেই নিরবচ্ছিন্ন পানির প্রবাহ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Home Remedies To Grow Thick And Long Eyelashes

Home Remedies To Grow Thick And Long Eyelashes

 আমরা শোকাহতঃ

আমরা শোকাহতঃ

 Shah Rukh Khan Granted Y+ Security Cover Amid Threat Perception After Jawan, Pathaan Success

Shah Rukh Khan Granted Y+ Security Cover Amid Threat Perception After Jawan, Pathaan Success

 ‘বিএনপি জনগণের মাঝে বিভ্রান্তি সৃষ্টি করতে চায়’

‘বিএনপি জনগণের মাঝে বিভ্রান্তি সৃষ্টি করতে চায়’

 ১২০ হার্টজ রিফ্রেশ রেট-সহ আজ লঞ্চ হচ্ছে Realme GT 5G, জেনে নিন দাম ও ফিচার্স

১২০ হার্টজ রিফ্রেশ রেট-সহ আজ লঞ্চ হচ্ছে Realme GT 5G, জেনে নিন দাম ও ফিচার্স

 নেট না থাকলেও হারানো ফোন খুঁজতে Find My Device ফিচার আনছে Google – News18 Bangla

নেট না থাকলেও হারানো ফোন খুঁজতে Find My Device ফিচার আনছে Google – News18 Bangla

 RaGa Gets Delhi Court’s Nod to Obtain ‘Ordinary Passport’ for 3 Years; BJP Leader Argued ‘Right Time to Travel…’

RaGa Gets Delhi Court’s Nod to Obtain ‘Ordinary Passport’ for 3 Years; BJP Leader Argued ‘Right Time to Travel…’

 IMG 20230105 WA0003নিয়মিত অংশগ্রহণ করছেন আ.লীগ নেতা হিমু" title="নাগরপুরে ধর্মীয় ও সামাজিক অনুষ্ঠানে
নিয়মিত অংশগ্রহণ করছেন আ.লীগ নেতা হিমু" decoding="async" loading="lazy" />

নাগরপুরে ধর্মীয় ও সামাজিক অনুষ্ঠানে
নিয়মিত অংশগ্রহণ করছেন আ.লীগ নেতা হিমু

 T20 World Cup: At the moment India is far more superior to Pakistan, says Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

T20 World Cup: At the moment India is far more superior to Pakistan, says Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

 Early Signs of Disease that You Shouldn’t Ignore

Early Signs of Disease that You Shouldn’t Ignore