Sunil Pal’s Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere Leaves Fans Worried About His Health | Bollywood News

Comedian Sunil Pal recently marked his presence at the Mumbai premiere of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The star-studded event saw a long list of celebrities in attendance, including Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Archana Puran Singh, Maniesh Paul, Zakir Khan, Johnny Lever and Aamir Khan, who arrived with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

While the evening was packed with glamour, Sunil Pal’s appearance unexpectedly became one of the most discussed moments from the premiere.

Drastic Weight Loss Leaves Fans Shocked

Sunil Pal, who posed for the paparazzi in a blue shirt, black trousers, a cap and slippers, looked visibly thinner than usual. His drastic weight loss immediately caught the attention of fans and onlookers, sparking widespread concern about his health.

Videos from the event quickly began circulating on social media, with several users expressing shock at how much the comedian’s appearance had changed over time.

Social Media Reacts With Concern And Criticism

An X user shared a clip from the premiere and commented in Hindi that while others had moved ahead in their careers, Sunil Pal appeared to be struggling, also taking a dig at his past criticism of younger comedians, including Kapil Sharma.

As the video gained traction, reactions poured in from netizens. Some expressed worry about his well-being, suggesting that he might be dealing with health issues. Others made harsher remarks, speculating about lifestyle choices and even questioning whether he was unwell or undernourished.

One user commented that Sunil Pal appeared to be suffering from a health problem, while another said it was difficult to believe that the comedian had once won a major comedy reality show given his current condition.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Gears Up For Release

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, directed by Anukalp Goswami, features Kapil Sharma in the lead role alongside Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain and Manjot Singh. The sequel is one of Kapil Sharma’s most awaited projects and continues to generate buzz ahead of its release.

While the film’s premiere celebrated laughter and entertainment, Sunil Pal’s unexpected transformation ensured that the spotlight momentarily shifted to conversations around health, ageing, and the pressures faced by artists long after their peak fame.

