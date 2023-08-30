বুধবার , ৩০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia Spotted With Amrita Singh; Are They Coming Together For a New Film?

আগস্ট ৩০, ২০২৩ ৩:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sunny 1 1


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 23:23 IST

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were rumoured to be in a relatioship in the 80s.

This comes days after Dimple Kapadia was spotted getting out of a theatre in Mumbai after watching a film. It had left everyone wondering if she watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. Amid all this, he was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday evening. While there is nothing extraordinary about paparazzi spottings, what was not so usual about this spotting was the fact that Sunny was caught coming out of the same building and around the same time when Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh were also snapped.

Soon after a picture of the actors surfaced online, it has left everyone wondering if the three are collaborating on a project soon. Check out the photo here:

Interestingly, this comes days after Dimple Kapadia was spotted getting out of a theatre in Mumbai after watching a film. As soon as she stepped out, she was greeted by a mob of cameramen. However, the actress tried to find her way through the crowd while they got busy clicking her pictures. The video left everyone wondering if she watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 or Dimple’s son-in-law’s film OMG 2.

For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were rumoured to be in a relationship in the 80s. Reportedly, Sunny and Dimple developed a close bond while working together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Manzil Manzil and Narsimha. However, the two never confirmed their love relationship in public. It is said that they dated for 11 long years. Sunny Deol’s ex-girlfriend, Amrita Singh had also once confirmed that he was in a relationship with Dimple.

Dimple was previously married to Rajesh Khanna but the two got separated in 1982. Following her separation, Dimple said in an interview, “The life and happiness in our house came to an end and (my) unhappy married life had included inequality and (my) husband’s infidelity called (our) marriage a farce.”

