Suryakumar Yadav’s heartwarming moment after Ishan Kishan’s dismissal steals the spotlight | Cricket News

India were under pressure early in the chase of 209 against New Zealand in the second T20I. Both openers were back in the pavilion quickly, with Sanju Samson dismissed for 6 and Abhishek Sharma out for a duck, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother.Ishan Kishan, who had recently made his return to the Indian setup after a prolific domestic season, walked in at No. 3. Given the responsibility at a crucial moment, Kishan responded with fearless intent. He took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers, refusing to let the asking rate dictate terms. His innings of 76 came off just 32 balls and featured 11 fours and four sixes, struck at an imposing rate of 237.50.

At the other end, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided calm support before finding his rhythm. The pair stitched together a blazing partnership of 122 runs in 48 balls, swinging the momentum firmly in India’s favour and reshaping the chase.When Ish Sodhi finally ended Kishan’s stay at the crease, the impact of the knock was clear. As Kishan walked back, Suryakumar stepped forward and wrapped him in a hug. It was a simple gesture that reflected appreciation, trust and the value of a player who had grabbed his opportunity.Earlier in the evening, New Zealand had posted 208 for 6 on a good batting surface. Kuldeep Yadav led India’s fightback with two timely wickets in the middle overs after Devon Conway and Tim Seifert had given the visitors a flying start. Rachin Ravindra and skipper Mitchell Santner ensured the total crossed 200, with Santner remaining unbeaten on 47.Yet the moment that lingered came during the chase. A captain’s hug summed up a comeback that had been earned the hard way and delivered when it mattered most.