বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১১ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sussanne Khan’s BF Arslan Goni Posts Mushy Video on Her Birthday, Says ‘In the Past 2 Years…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২২ ১০:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
arslan goni and sussanne khan


On interior designer Sussanne Khan’s birthday, her boyfriend Arslan Goni took to Instagram to share a mushy video of their lovey-dovey moments. Arslan also penned an emotional post and thanked her for coming into his life. The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love… I have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy, I was happier when I was sad, I was less sad and when I was in pain, I had the strength to take it… I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy, happy birthday. PS I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.” Arslan added “I Ain’t Worried” song by One Republic to the video.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan also shared a long note on her birthday along with an adorable picture of her with her sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. She spoke about renegotiating with life and opened up about being scared of getting older.

“So scared of getting older. I’m only good at being young, so I play the numbers game. To find a way to say… life has just begun… So will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars, I proudly wear my armour,” Sussanne Khan wrote. She concluded by writing, “Thankyou Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me.”

Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official in December 2021, and the couple has been very open about it since then. Sussanne Khan separated, and subsequently divorced, from actor Hrithik Roshan in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. However, the couple has been co-parenting their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. They are also close friends. Hrithik is in a relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

arslan goni and sussanne khan
Sussanne Khan’s BF Arslan Goni Posts Mushy Video on Her Birthday, Says ‘In the Past 2 Years…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Whatsapp big 5 1
প্রায় ২ ঘণ্টা বন্ধ থাকার পর স্বাভাবিক হতে শুরু করেছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ পরিষেবা – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 813127159965007
ফেসবুককে আরও কার্যকর পদক্ষেপ নিতে হবে
ই-কমার্স
wm dipo 2
বিএম ডিপোতে পোশাকবাহী রফতানি কনটেইনার ওঠানামা শুরু
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
vlc

আর ব্যবহার করা যাবে না VLC মিডিয়া প্লেয়ার! খুলছে না ডাউনলোড লিঙ্ক – News18 Bangla

 wm taiwan EU 4112021

তাইওয়ানের পাশে আছে ইউরোপ

 Besec NEw Image

ক্যাপিটাল মার্কেট ডেভেলপমেন্ট কনফারেন্স আগামীকাল – Corporate Sangbad

 Image Nagad Letter Campaign

নগদ-এ চিঠি ক্যাম্পেইনের ৫০ জন বিজয়ীকে পুরস্কৃত করল নগদ

 whatsup2 ecommerce ecommerce barta

‘আনডু বাটন’ যুক্ত হচ্ছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে

 IMG 20220424 WA0023

নাগরপুরে সরকারি যাকাত ফান্ড হতে অসহায়দের মাঝে নগদ অর্থ ও কাপড় বিতরণ।

 kiren rijiju

Now, Poll Law to Monitor Political Funding? Govt in Talks With EC to Provide ‘Support’ for Reforms

 Meghalaya Logs 597 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Fatalities

Meghalaya Logs 597 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Fatalities

 Hack4

PAN Card Fraud woman’s 1 lakh rupees blown in three messages

 520111

[১] এবার হজে অংশ নেবার জন্য ৫ লাখের অধিক নিবন্ধন করা হয়েছে