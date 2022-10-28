শুক্রবার , ২৮ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Swara Bhasker Expresses Gratitude Towards Paparazzi, Says ‘Aap Nahi Hote Toh…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৮, ২০২২ ২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
befunky 2022 9 4 17 39 19


Swara Bhasker thanks fans for their dedication towards work.

Sending Diwali wishes to the paparazzi, Swara Bhasker penned down a long note and thanked them for their service.

How do you know if Kartik Aaryan is at the airport? How do you know if Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were snapped together holding hands at an event? How do you what Kareena Kapoor Khan was wearing at a recent family gathering? Well, the answer is simple PAPARAZZI! They follow our favourite actors and make sure we get their latest pictures at the earliest. Recently, Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note thanking the paparazzi.

The Veere Di Wedding expressed her gratitude for the photographers who work 24*7 in a ‘harsh ecosystem’ to click pictures of celebrities. Bhasker also thanked paps for their service and sent them Diwali wishes.

“The business of celebrity is a strange thing and dependent on many factors and many people… one such bunch are the paparazzi. The other is the service industry. I often wonder guiltily as we get papped, whether (in our image-hungry age) the paps ever get to celebrate festivals with their near and dear ones. I mean I know it’s a job they’re doing, but still. It’s a weird and harsh ecosystem really… and we are all part of it!” Swara wrote.

“Anyway, Happy Diwali to the good old Paparazzi! Aap nahi hotey toh hum nahi hotey (we are nothing without you)! Happy Diwali!” the actress added.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was recently seen in Kamal Pandey’s directorial ‘Jahaan Char Yaar’ alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. The female buddy comedy-drama highlighted the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives but find themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The actress will be next seen in ‘Mrs Falani’. The film will be a compilation of nine short stories that will feature Swara in different characters.

