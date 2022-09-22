বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Swara Bhasker Says ‘Justice For SSR’ Was a ‘Well Thought Out, Organised Campaign’

swara sushant


Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 15:27 IST

Swara Bhasker talks about 'Justice For SSR' campaign. (Photos: Instagram)

Swara Bhasker says she could not understand ‘Justice For SSR’ campaign and adds that it was an ‘organised’ campaign.

When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, it left the entire nation shocked. While some suspected it to be a case of suicide, others claimed that the actor was murdered. Tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months. Over two years after the same, Swara Bhasker has now said that it was a ‘well-thought-out’ and an ‘organised’ campaign.

Speaking to Frontline, Swara mentioned that she could not understand the campaign and added that it became a ‘cult’. “It’s a very well-thought-out, organised campaign. It is purely agenda-driven and once you understand what that agenda is and who is funding it, you get the whole picture. And then it becomes hard to see it as an organic phenomenon ever again. I still don’t fully understand the “Justice for SSR” thing, to be honest. It became a cult or something very close to it,” she said.

Swara Bhasker also talked about Bollywood celebrities being targetted by trolls and shared that this is what happens when there is no ‘strong counter narrative’. “This is what happens in the absence of a strong counter-narrative. I told my colleagues in the industry that they’re making a big mistake by staying silent. They should have countered the lies being told about them by the SSR handles. Their silence was read as confirmation of these wild allegations,” she added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCUKMy9ex9I” width=”853″ height=”480″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe></p> <p>For the unversed, several Bollywood celebrities including Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, <a href='https://www.news18.com/topics/shah-rukh-khan/'>Shah Rukh Khan</a> and <a href='https://www.news18.com/topics/alia-bhatt/'>Alia Bhatt</a> among others were targetted after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.</p> <p>Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh took a jibe at Bollywood and went on to say that ‘Sushant’s Brahmastra’ is capable of destroying Bollywood. “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral valuesLatest Movies News and Breaking News here



