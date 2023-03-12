রবিবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Swara Bhasker’s Haldi Ceremony with Fahad Ahmad Turns Into Holi Celebration

মার্চ ১২, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Swara Bhasker shared photos from her multi-coloured Haldi ceremony.

Swara Bhasker seems to have given a unique twist to her Haldi ceremony with Fahad Ahmad by turning it into a Holi celebration.

Actress Swara Bhasker had a court wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad in January this year. She shared the news with her fans via social media recently. After registering her marriage, the actress in now having a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share happy pictures from her Haldi ceremony. However, it seemed the bride and groom decided to include more colours, besides yellow, in their Haldi ceremony. Swara shared photos of her posing romantically with Fahad and both of them were smeared with multiple colours.

Swara is seen in a white kurta and salwar with a multi-coloured dupatta, while Fahad wore a kurta pyjama. “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar,” she wrote.

Swara then shared a video that showed that their Haldi ceremony turned into Holi indeed with gulaal in colours like pink and purple being smeared on everyone. The caption read, “A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!”

Ahead of the wedding, reports said that the couple wanted to host a small ceremony at Swara Bhasker’s maternal grandmother’s home in Delhi, March 12 onwards. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Swara and Fahad’s pre-wedding ceremonies will be an ‘eclectic mix of cultures.’ They planned to begin the celebrations with an elaborate sangeet ceremony, a sundowner, and a mehendi ceremony.

The next day, there will be a Carnatic music session followed by the couple taking their pheras. Reportedly, there will also be a qawwali ceremony, and the arrangement will be quite similar to a ‘baithak’ for the guests. And on March 16, Swara and Fahad will host a reception party in Delhi for their friends and family.

