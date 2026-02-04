T20 WC warm-up: Ishan Kishan secures opening spot as India crush South Africa by 30 runs | Cricket News

Navi Mumbai: India’s Ishan Kishan (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

In-form Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form with a rapid half-century as India secured a 30-run win over South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday at DY Patil Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter raced to 53 off just 20 balls, smashing seven sixes and two boundaries, cementing his spot in the top order alongside Abhishek Sharma. The Indian batters collectively posted a daunting 241 for five on a flat track, with Ishan and Abhishek putting on an explosive 80-run partnership inside the powerplay. Abhishek contributed 24 off 17 balls before retiring, allowing Ishan to continue his onslaught and retire unbeaten after reaching his fifty, ensuring both got a final hit ahead of India’s opener against the USA on February 7.

India rotated their bowling arsenal, using nine different bowlers, including Abhishek Sharma, who picked up 2/32 in three overs, to restrict the Proteas to 210/7. Harshit Rana, however, was forced to leave after just one over due to discomfort in his run-up. South Africa’s experimental opening pair of George Linde (0) and Aiden Markram (38 retired out) failed to make an impact, with Linde dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh. Ryan Rickelton top-scored for the visitors with 44 off 21 balls, while Jason Smith contributed 35 off 23. Dewald Brevis fell cheaply, but Tristan Stubbs provided resistance with a 21-ball 45 not out, including four sixes. Other notable performances for India included Tilak Varma, who made a quick 45 off 19 balls before being bowled by Marco Jansen, and Suryakumar Yadav, who struck 30 off 16 balls. Vice-captain Axar Patel added 35 off 23, while Hardik Pandya finished with a fiery 30 from just 10 deliveries. Rinku Singh contributed 16 before being hit on the helmet. India’s batting dominance, combined with disciplined bowling, ensured a comfortable 30-run victory in their final warm-up ahead of the tournament. Brief scores: India 240/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 53, Tilak Varma 45; Marco Jansen 1/18) beat South Africa 210/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 44, Tristan Stubbs 45*; Abhishek Sharma 2/32) by 30 runs.