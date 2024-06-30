T20 World Cup Final 2024: Anushka Sharma REACTS As India Defeats South Africa By 7 Runs

India has defeated South Africa to emerge as the winner of the T20 World Cup Final 2024. Team India won by seven runs and Indians across the globe are celebrating this win. Anushka Sharma has also reacted to the victory as her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, has made the nation proud.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Omg omg omg.” She shared a photo of her television screen. Anushka has been Virat’s biggest cheerleader and often expresses her pride for the Indian team on social media. Check out her reaction here:

This is India’s second title win. India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting contest held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to win their second-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. In a see-saw affair with the match wildly swinging from one camp to another, India bowlers held their nerves and overcame a Heinrich Klaasen blitz in the middle overs to successfully defend 177 and also end their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title.

This has been a momentous year so far for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second baby in February this year. The couple announced that they have welcomed a baby boy on February 15. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that they have named the boy Akaay. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!” Anushka and Virat announced.

On Father’s Day recently, Anushka Sharma shared a photo on Instagram of two yellow footprints—one large and one small. In the caption, Anushka wrote that she is amazed at how one person can excel at so many things. Many in the comments section wondered if the feet featured are Vamika’s and Virat’s. The chart paper had “Happy Father’s Day” written in red paint. Anushka wrote, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling ….. ❤️ we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli.”

Anushka’s words ring true as Virat Kohli has been instrumental in Team India winning the T20 World Cup 2024!