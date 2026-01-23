T20 World Cup row: ICC considers ‘strict action’ against Bangladesh; Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision | Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket team players (left) and Jay Shah

The ICC is considering action against Bangladesh after the country refused to tour India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, news agency ANI reported on Friday, quoting sources. ICC chairman Jay Shah is currently in Dubai, where a final decision on the matter is expected.The development comes a day after Bangladesh declined to send its national team to India for next month’s T20 World Cup after the ICC rejected its request to shift matches out of the country. The refusal has opened the possibility of Scotland replacing Bangladesh in the tournament.

The ICC had earlier issued an ultimatum to Bangladesh on Wednesday, asking it to either agree to travel to India or risk being replaced. The world body said there was no credible threat to the safety of Bangladesh players, officials or fans. Bangladesh was given time until Thursday to respond. Scotland is next in line based on rankings for the tournament, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.After a meeting with national team players, Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul said Thursday that the ICC’s security assessment was not acceptable to them.“While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis…,” Nazrul said at a press conference while announcing that Bangladesh would not play in India.“…we are not convinced that they can ensure the safety of our entire team, journalists, and spectators.”“We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka,” he added.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also approached the ICC’s independent Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) seeking relocation of Bangladesh’s matches outside India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, according to The Daily Star.The ICC Dispute Resolution Committee is an independent arbitration body that deals with disputes involving the ICC, its member boards, players and officials.If Bangladesh withdraws from the tournament, Scotland is likely to replace them based on current rankings.The issue began after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on the BCCI’s instructions, citing unspecified “developments all around”.Following Rahman’s removal, the BCB said its team would not travel to India for its T20 World Cup group matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, citing security concerns.The BCB has sought permission to play all four of its group-stage matches in Sri Lanka, where the India-Pakistan match will also be played under the agreed hybrid arrangement for ICC events until 2027.