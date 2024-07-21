রবিবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Taapsee Pannu Looks Gorgeous In A Red Saree As She Shares New Photos, Fans React; See Here

জুলাই ২১, ২০২৪ ১১:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Taapsee Pannu Looks Gorgeous In A Red Saree As She Shares New Photos, Fans React; See Here


Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal is all set to release on August 9.

Taapsee Pannu has been teasing her fans with new photos in beautiful sarees. The actress, who will be soon seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has shared another set of photos. It has gone viral on social media. Fans have also reacted to it and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared photos in which she is wearing a red colour plain saree and is looking beautiful. She is seen flaunting her curves and opted for soft makeup. As soon as she shared photos, fans reacted and called her beautiful. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal is all set to release on August 9.

Take a look here:

Well, ahead of the release, the lead actress shares new posters promising gripping bloody romance. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared the posters and wrote, “Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki Guzaarish. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on 9 August, only on Netflix!” In first poster, Taapsee and Vikrant Massey are posing under umbrella while Sunny Kaushal is standing behind with flowers bouquet. And in second poster Taapsee is posing with Sunny and Vikrant is seen with flowers.

Picking up where the first film Haseen Dillruba left off, the story follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of ‘happily ever after.’

Director Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba was written by Kanika Dhillon. In the first part, Harshvardhan Rane also played a key part in the film. While the film received mixed reviews, Haseen Dilruba was one of the most-watched Hindi movies on Netflix in 2021.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat…Read More



Source link

