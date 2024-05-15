বুধবার , ১৫ মে ২০২৪ | ১লা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Taapsee Pannu Takes Auto Ride, Gets Scared After Paps Follow Her: ‘Mat Karo, Accident Ho Jaayega’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৫, ২০২৪ ১২:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
taapsee pannu takes auto ride in mumbai 2024 05 90a0630c8ad133108cbce745761fe2eb


Taapsee Pannu has a fun banter with paps in a viral video.

Actress Taapsee Pannu takes a fun jibe at paparazzi for not letting her enjoy an auto ride ‘peacefully’. Check out the viral video here.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted travelling in an auto in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. However, Taapsee was taken aback when a few photographers began following her to get her photos. The actress got visibly scared and took a fun jibe at the paps for not letting her enjoy the auto ride “peacefully”.

“Mat karo yaar. Accident ho jaayega,” she told the paps in a viral video, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. She also waved at the paps and flashed her million-dollar smile, before saying bye to them.

Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. In her first interview after marriage, the actress spoke about her secret to maintaining inner peace.

“At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” Taapsee told Elle India.

She added, “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Love blossomed between the two and soon the families met. While Taapsee largely managed to keep details about her love life under wraps, she once stated in an interview that they began chatting on X (formerly Twitter) and then proceeded to meet one another.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

