Tabu Lands BIG Role in ‘Dune: Prophecy’, Joins British Stars Olivia Williams And Emily Watson

After impressing everyone with her incredible performance in ‘Crew’, actress Tabu has landed a big role in HBO Max prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy’, originally called ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’, according to Variety. Tabu will recur in the role of Sister Francesca.

Her character is described as “strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The prequel series is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The official logline states, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

‘Dune: Prophecy’ was announced on the day ‘Dune: Part Two’ was originally slated to release in November 2023. Initially, Denis Villeneuve was set to direct the series, as he was also directing the movies. However, the project went through multiple creative shakeups. Villeneuve opted out of the project, and Anna Foerster came on board to direct several episodes.

Meanwhile, Tabu is currently basking in the success of ‘Crew’, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film follows three air hostesses — played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti — whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures. ‘Crew’ was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy its lead cast.