/ বিনোদন Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Inner Patakha In Bright Red Salwar At 'Odela 2' Trailer Launch | N18G bdnewstimes

এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৫ ৯:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৫ ৯:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ









Tamannaah Bhatia graced the trailer launch event of her much anticipated film ‘Odela 2’ clad in a red-hot salwar and damn the girly can serve. Check out the video to get a closer look! bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment







Source link