Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Scared After Paparazzo Almost Falls While Clicking Her And Vijay Varma | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৮, ২০২৪ ৮:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
tamannaah bhatia and vijay varma 2024 05 f7cacf0133535f460b51d3b7f27d522e


Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma get clicked at Virat Kohli's restaurant in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma get clicked at Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Mumbai.

Ever since actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made their relationship official, the couple is often spotted enjoying cozy lunch and dinner dates.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Bollywood couple was spotted coming out of Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Juhu area. Tamannaah was dressed in a coral salwar suit, while Vijay donned a white-coloured t-shirt and blue jeans.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen greeting the paps with a big smile as they stepped out of the posh eatery. However, the actress appeared to get scared when a photographer almost fell while clicking her and Vijay. “Arrey, araam se (Be careful),” a visibly scared Tamannaah screamed.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Their remarkable chemistry and mutual respect have set a shining example for many. Since making their relationship official, Tamannaah and Vijay are often seen exchanging sweet comments on each other’s social media posts. Recently, Vijay gave a shoutout to his ladylove for the success of her horror comedy, Aranmanai.

Sharing the film’s box office numbers on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, “Congratulations on the fabulous response, @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killing it.” The actress re-shared the story and dropped three red heart emojis.

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion about his relationship with Tamannaah, Vijay had shared, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making. Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

