Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Scared After Paparazzo Almost Falls While Clicking Her And Vijay Varma | Watch

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The Bollywood couple was spotted coming out of Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Juhu area. Tamannaah was dressed in a coral salwar suit, while Vijay donned a white-coloured t-shirt and blue jeans.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen greeting the paps with a big smile as they stepped out of the posh eatery. However, the actress appeared to get scared when a photographer almost fell while clicking her and Vijay. “Arrey, araam se (Be careful),” a visibly scared Tamannaah screamed.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Their remarkable chemistry and mutual respect have set a shining example for many. Since making their relationship official, Tamannaah and Vijay are often seen exchanging sweet comments on each other’s social media posts. Recently, Vijay gave a shoutout to his ladylove for the success of her horror comedy, Aranmanai.

Sharing the film’s box office numbers on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, “Congratulations on the fabulous response, @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killing it.” The actress re-shared the story and dropped three red heart emojis.

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion about his relationship with Tamannaah, Vijay had shared, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making. Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately.”