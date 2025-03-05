Tamannaah’s Comment On Marriage With Vijay Resurfaces Amid Breakup Rumours: ‘Shaadi Bhi Ho Sakti Hai’

Last Updated: March 05, 2025, 00:31 IST

Tamannaah’s past comment about marrying Vijay Varma resurfaces as reports claim the couple has parted ways but remains on good terms.

As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have decided to part ways.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have been making headlines for their relationship, have reportedly parted ways. This comes just weeks after speculation about their wedding plans had been circulating.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, despite their breakup, the two actors continue to share mutual respect and maintain an amicable bond. A source close to the duo told the portal, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

Amid these breakup rumours, an old interview of Tamannaah hinting at the possibility of marriage has resurfaced online. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, when asked about tying the knot with Vijay, she said, “Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahi?” (Marriage could happen, why not?). She further expressed that she was happy with her life and clarified that marriage wouldn’t affect her career. “For me, there is no connection between marriage and career. I am ambitious and will continue acting after marriage,” she added.

Tamannaah and Vijay reportedly started dating while working together on Lust Stories 2. Fans had been hoping to see more of them on screen, and Tamannaah previously hinted at the possibility of another collaboration. “Why not? If we find a good project, Vijay and I would love to do it,” she had said.

Vijay, too, had been open about their relationship. In a past interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, he shared, “We truly enjoy each other’s company. Since we love spending time together, there was no reason to hide our feelings.” He also mentioned that both he and Tamannaah felt comfortable being open about their romance.

Reports previously suggested that the couple was planning a wedding in 2025 and had even started looking for a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. However, with their reported split, those plans seem uncertain now.

While neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has officially commented on the breakup rumours, fans continue to speculate about their relationship status.