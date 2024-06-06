Tanishaa Mukerji Says Actors Won’t Be Considered Stars Without Tantrums: ‘Of course, He’ll Need A Chef’

Tanishaa Mukerji, sister of Kajol and daughter of veteran actor Tanuja, recently spoke about rising film production costs due to actors’ demands for multiple vanity vans and personal chefs. Tanishaa, who appeared in Luv You Shankar, blamed corporate companies.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “Suppose an individual producer goes to the actor and says I want to do a film with you and I can pay you Rs 5 crore. On the other hand, these corporate companies jump in and say ‘we need 30 days from you, we will pay you Rs 30 crore’, how can an individual producer compete with a production house?”

Tanishaa believes actors shouldn’t pressure independent producers and says it’s unfair to call it ‘actors ke nakhre hai’. She said, “You cannot point out that this particular actor has so many vans without considering the amount of time he is spending on your set.”

Lashing out at producers, she continued, “It’s different when an actor like Akshay Kumar says I can only work 9-5, then he goes home and does his gym. Is the actor you are working with is also just doing 9-5? How dare you tell ‘actors ke nakhre’? First point out if he is willing to be on your set for 14 hours? Is he willing to do an 18 hour shift with you? Consider all this and then comment. It is after considering and analysing these things you can talk about their tantrums and call their demands for gyms and chefs in their vanity vans unrealistic. Of course, he will need a chef, how is he going to manage his own food, workout, if he doesn’t have much time off your shoot?”

The Kantri actor mentioned that what’s called tantrums have always been around and that stars are expected to have airs. “Every star will have their tantrums, otherwise they won’t be considered stars. Bigger the tantrum, bigger the star. Some people believe this. If you are an independent producer and have a low budget, talk it out with the star, I am sure they will work out. But if you’re a corporate, of course, they will demand things because you do have that kind of money. It’s all about demand and supply,” she said.

Talking about recent film failures, Tanishaa blamed the audience for accepting bad content for years. She said, “Audience determines the quality of cinema. The audience over the years has accepted rubbish. Now suddenly because of the OTT and everything, the audience is not going to the theater. But, they are not even going to see the good films. Forget them not going to watch a film made on a Rs 100 crore budget, but they are not also going to watch a film made on Rs 5 crore budget.”