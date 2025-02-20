Tara Sutaria Shares First Post After Ex Aadar Jain Trolled For ‘Timepass’ Comment: ‘My Company…’

Last Updated: February 20, 2025, 22:30 IST

Tara Sutaria previously dated Aadar Jain.

Tara Sutaria has shared her first post since her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain’s wedding speech went viral, causing a stir on social media. Aadar, who recently had a white wedding with Alekha Advani, made a remark about “timepass” in his speech, which led to online backlash, with many calling it “insensitive” given his past relationship with Tara.

At the couple’s mehndi ceremony, attended by Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, Aadar spoke about his love for Alekha. In a video circulating online, he said, “I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.”

The statement immediately sparked reactions, with netizens criticising Aadar for implying that his previous relationship, presumably with Tara, was merely “timepass.” Many called the comment unnecessary and disrespectful.

Now, amid the buzz, Tara has shared a cryptic post on social media. She uploaded a picture of a candle-lit table featuring books by actor and author Stanley Tucci. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My company for the eve… #Home.”

For those unaware, Aadar and Tara were in a relationship for several years and were frequently spotted together at public events and Kapoor family gatherings, including Christmas celebrations and Armaan Jain’s wedding. However, they reportedly parted ways in 2023.

Interestingly, Alekha Advani and Tara once shared a cordial bond. They followed each other on social media, and Alekha even referred to herself as the “third wheel” in a past post featuring Aadar and Tara. Reports also suggest that Alekha joined the ex-couple on a Paris trip in 2022.

Aadar Jain, son of Rima Jain and grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in Qaidi Band and was last seen in Hello Charlie.