Taylor Swift Is Obsessed With Future Mother-in-Law Donna Kelce On The Traitors | Hollywood News

Taylor Swift and her family are hooked on The Traitors, cheering on future mother-in-law Donna Kelce, the show’s first-ever Secret Traitor.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce might tie the knot in June this year

Taylor Swift has found a new obsession — her future mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, on the reality competition series The Traitors. The pop superstar and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, are avid fans of the show, and Donna’s stint as the first-ever Secret Traitor on the latest season has clearly caught Taylor’s attention, reports Female First UK.

Taylor Swift Cheers On Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce, who was eliminated in episode three, revealed during The Traitors reunion special that Taylor and her family are devoted watchers. “Yes, she’s a watcher. So is her family. They love Traitors,” Donna said. Fans also got an inside look at how Donna’s sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, reacted to her gameplay. While proud of her, they admitted they were surprised by her cunning, with Travis calling her “fantastic” for standing her ground at the round table.

Jason added on the New Heights podcast that he loved watching his mother navigate the game. “I loved watching her in it… She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be,” he said. Travis echoed the sentiment, praising Donna for enjoying the experience and giving her best effort, while noting comedian Ron Funches’ support during her time on the show.

Family Reactions and Show Insights

Donna’s gameplay as the Secret Traitor elicited mixed reactions from her family. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, admitted on the Green Light podcast that she was frustrated by Donna being the Secret Traitor. She believed it put her at a disadvantage because she couldn’t form alliances with the other Traitors. “I wanted her to have her best chance to team up with people… If she were a traitor but not the secret traitor, I think she would have nailed it because she’s just too sweet,” Kylie explained.

Despite her early exit, Donna’s appearance has made a lasting impression on the Swift-Kelce clan.

