Taylor Swift Only One To Dance During Ex Harry Styles’ Grammys 2023 Performance

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, the most significant event in the music industry, was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The awards are handed over to music artists and musicians with impeccable skills in different categories. Trevor Noah returned as host and the ceremony saw various celebrities including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith gracing the event. Former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

During the ceremony, Taylor Swift gave her former boyfriend a standing ovation as he won the first award of the night for Best Pop Vocal Album. Showing her support, she stood up and applauded with a beaming smile as Harry Styles made his way to the stage.

“Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for,” Harry Styles said during his acceptance speech.

Fans couldn’t keep calm on seeing them together. One of the social media users commented,”They’re gonna be in the same room. I repeat- taylor swift and harry styles will be in the same room. #GRAMMYs #TaylorSwift #harrystyles.” Another fan tweeted, “THIS MOMENT JUST LAUNCHED ME INTO OUTER SPACE ANOTHER ICONIC TAYLOR AND HARRY GRAMMY MOMENT #GRAMMYs #HarryStyles #TaylorSwift.” A third fan wrote, “taylor swift being the only one standing up and dancing to harry styles’ performance im gonna throw up i love them.”

The Adore You singer beat fellow nominees ABBA (Voyage), Adele (30), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres) and Lizzo (Special) to win the prestigious award. During the ceremony, Harry Styles walked on the red carpet with one of the most sparkling looks of the night. He was seen donning a rainbow patchwork jumpsuit with Swarovski crystals. The jumpsuit featured a square neckline. The singer kept his hair loose and accessorised his look with some gold necklaces and rings. To seal his outfit, he wore a pair of white shoes. Meanwhile, Swift looked stunning in a custom midnight blue Roberto Cavalli gown with a midriff cut-out. The singer completed her ensemble with statement earrings and high heels.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated each other for a year. The link-up rumours began in 2012 when Harry was a part of One Direction and Taylor Swift released her album Red. While their romance was short-lived, the former couple continue to support each other and Swift’s reaction to Harry’s win at Grammy is just proof of it.

