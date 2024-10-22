Taylor Swift Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Eras Tour; Dancers Rush to Fix Her Gown | Watch

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to deliver unforgettable moments, but not all are planned! During her Miami stop on October 18, Swift, 34, faced a minor wardrobe malfunction that could have derailed her performance. As she sang her song “But Daddy I Love Him” from The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, her microphone pack became loose, causing an unexpected interruption.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Swift can be seen reaching for the back of her custom Vivienne Westwood gown, appearing to signal that something was off. Swift’s backup dancers quickly sprang into action, unzipping her dress to help secure the microphone pack, allowing the singer to continue performing seamlessly. Fans applauded the dancers for their quick thinking, helping Swift avoid a potential mishap on stage.

Swift’s Vivienne Westwood gown, a staple of The Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert, is a show-stopper itself. Featuring a sleeveless ball gown silhouette with a corseted bodice, the gown also has a skirt inscribed with lyrics from her song “Fortnight.” Swift paired the look with a black bodysuit underneath, making it easier for her to change into her circus-inspired costume for the next song, “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

Aside from the wardrobe malfunction, Friday night’s concert was full of surprises. During the Reputation segment of the show, Swift debuted a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit, fuelling fan theories that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be on its way. The black one-legged catsuit featured gold snakes intertwined, a clear nod to the snake imagery Swift used during her Reputation era. Fans also spotted that one snake on her catsuit formed the number two, sparking speculation about the timing of her re-recorded album’s release.

The Miami show also saw a special guest appearance by Florence Welch. Swift brought her longtime friend and collaborator on stage to perform their song “Florida!!!” The two artists shared a heartfelt moment, embracing at the end of the song, much to the crowd’s delight. Welch later thanked Swift on Instagram, writing, “FLORIDA!!! Thank you so much for having me @TaylorSwift.”

The star-studded Miami audience included Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie, among others. Swift’s tour will continue to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Canada before wrapping up the record-breaking Eras Tour.