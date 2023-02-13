সোমবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Teaser of Anaswara, Mamita and Arjun Pranaya’s Vialsam out

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ৭:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled 1 323


Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 18:39 IST

The film will be released in theatres on February 17.

The film will be released in theatres on February 17.

Pranaya Vilasam set to premiere in theatres on February 17

Following the success of Super Sharanya, the teaser of the film Pranaya Vilasam with Anaswara Rajan, Mamita Baju and Arjun Ashokan has been released. The film will be released in theatres on February 17.

The film, directed by Nikhil Murali, also has actors such as Mia Manoj KU, Unnimaya and Hakeem Shajahan. Produced by CB Chawara and Ranjith Nair, the Malayalam film has been made under the banners of Chawara Films and Newspaper Boy.

The story of this film has been written by Jyotish M and Sunu AV. While the cinematography part of the film has been done by Shinos, Binu Napolean has done the editing and Shaan have given the music for the film. The lyrics have been penned by three different lyricists namely Suhail Koya, Manu Manjith and Vinayak Sasikumar.

Lately, Anaswara’s films have been doing pretty well. Besides her film Super Sharanya which did well at the box office, her other movie, Vaanku earned filmmaker Kavya Prakash the National Film Award for Best Debutant Director. In her film, Mike, Bollywood actor John Abraham debuted in the Malayalam film industry.

After last year’s Super Sharanya, Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara and Mamitha will be seen together in Pranaya Vilasam. Just like the roles in the previous film, for which these actors were liked a lot by audiences, fans are expecting a lot in the next one as well.

Super Sharanya was released on January 7 last year and was a commercial success, although with mixed reviews by fans and critics. The comedy film revolves around the lead character Shranaya, played by Anaswara Rajan. Due to her shy and introverted nature, she finds it difficult to manage the new surroundings of college and the hostel.

The film, directed and written by Girish AD, got a good response from reviewers but some were not impressed by the story of the film.

Will the actors be able to live up to the expectations set by their fans in the film releasing this week? Only time will tell, till then fingers are crossed.

