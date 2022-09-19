সোমবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra To Overpower Work, Says ‘I Am a Bit Scared’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৯, ২০২২ ৮:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
tejasswi new sept


Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples. However, it is also one thing that scares Naagin 6 actress. In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash was asked if she is ever bothered by the among of love TejRan gets. To this, the actress mentioned it scares her because she does not want people to stop looking at them as ‘serious actors’.

“TejRan has been loved so much that I’m just scared. I don’t want it to make people stop looking at us as serious actors because we’re not just a couple. That’s why a lot of times we avoid being together,” she told Hindustan Times.

Tejasswi further mentioned that she does not want her relationship with Karan Kundrra to overpower either of their work. She shared that both of them have been working on several projects individually and therefore she wants to be loved for their work too.

“There’s a lot of love that we’ve received, and there’s so much blessings coming. But at the same time, I have this concern that I don’t want this relationship to ever overpower or overshadow the fact that both me and Karan are good at what we do. We’re both good at the art and we’re both capable of performing. We have been doing individual projects, and we’ve been trying to do great at it because we’re strong, both individually and then as a couple. So, nothing is bad but I’m just a bit scared. I just want us to be loved, also for the work that we individually do,” Bigg Boss 15 winner added.

During the interaction, Tejasswi also addressed the most asked question – ‘Why are they getting married?’ and reiterated that Karan should be asked about the same. “We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him,” she said.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal in the lead. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal also joined the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

image 202469 1663486736
ট্রেড লাইসেন্স ছাড়াই খোলা যাবে ব্যাংক হিসাব
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 810462143425383
রোহিঙ্গা ইস্যুকে আড়াল করতেই মায়ানমারের হামলা: বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Isahak
সিসি ক্যামেরায় নজর রেখে ‘দালাল’ ধরলেন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট
বাংলাদেশ
1663555228 photo
Lionel Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1 | Football News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1650651442

মুসলিম ইতিহাস থেকে অনুপ্রেরণা নিতে গ্রাজুয়েটদের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর আহ্বান

 1644960226 photo

ISL: Manvir racks up double as ATK Mohun Bagan strengthen grip over top-four | Football News

 wm CTG University 1 september 2019

চবিতে নিয়োগে লেনদেন, তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন জমা

 1627283897 news18 logo

Face-off Between Protesting Doctors, Police As Stir Intensifies

 men50

৫০-এও থাকবেন তাজা! শারীরিক ক্ষমতা থাকবে অটুট, পান করুন এই ৫ রকমের জুস!

 wm Pakistan

পাকিস্তানে বাসে বিস্ফোরণ, ৬ চীনা নাগরিকসহ নিহত ১০

 1648557891 photo

ICC open ‘to bridge gap between women and men’s prize money’, says CEO | Cricket News

 684684 ur

এবারে সাধ্যের মধ্যে কেনা যাবে পছন্দের ফোন, ল্যাপটপ| flipkart-smartphones-carnival-sale-now-live-best-deals-on-iphone-12-and-more– News18 Bangla

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

 standard charterd new ecommerce ecommerce barta

দেশের প্রথম ডিজিটাল ট্রেড কাউন্টার চালু করলো স্ট্যান্ডার্ড চার্টার্ড