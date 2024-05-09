Tejasswi Prakash Says ‘I Cannot Afford Brands’, Gets Schooled: ‘Dubai Mein Ghar Khareed Kar Jhooth’

TV star Tejasswi Prakash, who is the proud owner of an Audi Q7 and a luxury apartment in Dubai, is being trolled by a section of the internet for saying that she cannot afford “brands”. Tejasswi’s popularity and brand value skyrocketed after winning Bigg Boss Season 15. Since then, she has collaborated with several big labels online and even worked with Ekta Kapoor in Naagin 6.

During a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood reporter, Tejasswi spoke about her style statement and said, “I’m not very brand conscious. I think one of the reasons behind this is that I cannot afford most of them (brands). I meant (the brands) which excite me. I feel a lot of good brands last very well so I buy them. That’s why I wear the same bag for a long time.”

However, Tejasswi’s statement didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who reminded her that she recently bought an expensive house in Dubai. One user said, “Really?? She has bought a home in Dubai but has no money for branded clothes.” Another one commented on Instant Bollywood video: “Sirf camera ke saamne simplicity behind the camera luxury brands clothes and accessories.” A third user wrote, “Dubai mein ghar lete hain phir bolte hai I can’t afford branded clothes.” While another said, “Humesha ke tarha jhooth bol rahi hai… Dubai mein ghar kharid kar bhi jhoot.”

However, Tejaswwi’s fans were quick to defend her. One fan said, “She inspires other girls a lot… Also her thoughts are very relatable.” Another fan commented, “She is ‘simple living high thinking’ mentality girl and very honest person also.”

Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra bought a house in Dubai in 2022. They had also given their Instafam a tour of their apartment in an Instagram video. Sharing the video, they wrote: “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with Danube Properties. It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is – pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai. Thank you Rizwan Sajan for guiding us to make this happen.” The fully-furnished home also has a private pool in their balcony.