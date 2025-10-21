Thamma Movie Cameos: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee Make Cameos In Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna’s Starrer | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 16:00 IST

Thamma Movie Cameos: Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna opens strong, with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee cameos and Aneet Padda’s debut teased.

Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee Make Cameos In Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma

Thamma Movie Cameos: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated film horror comedy, Thamma, has released today. The film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Well, looks like the film just got even more exciting. Varun Dhawan (Bhediya) and Abhishek Banerjee (Jana from Stree) have made special cameo appearances in the film, adding a surprise twist for fans.

Their cameos have sparked a wave of curiosity and excitement across social media, as fans can’t wait to see how the two actors will take the storyline further. Earlier, writer Niren Bhatt dropped a major hint about the film’s Werewolf. The buzz started after trailer of Thamma released. It shows deadly conflict between a werewolf and the vampire. Netizens anticipated Varun’s return as ‘bhediya’. Thamma’s writer, Niren Bhatt teased an exciting development. Talking to Zoom, he said, “In Thamma, we have a huge werewolf. Now, whether it is Varun Dhawan or Kriti Sanon, we will get to know in the film. In Bhediya, we showed Bhaskar as a normal wolf. The version in Thamma is more muscular and bigger. How did that version form? We have answers in the film.”

Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Confirmed In Maddock Horror Universe’s Shakti Shalini

Aneet Padda is all set to take centre stage in Shakti Shalini, the next big chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film, officially announced for release on December 24, 2026, introduces Aneet as Shakti Shalini — described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.” Buzz around Aneet’s casting first picked up after Thamma’s post-credit scene went viral. A still from the film shows a mysterious woman in a white lehenga floating mid-air in a dense forest, her back to the camera and her long braid swaying in the wind. Though her face isn’t visible, fans are convinced it’s Aneet Padda, marking her grand entry into the horror-comedy universe.

This will be Aneet’s second feature film after her impressive debut in Saiyaara, which earned her praise for her screen presence and emotional depth. Earlier, several reports had claimed that Kiara Advani was being considered for the role of Shakti Shalini, but it was Aneet who ultimately landed the part. Industry insiders believe producer Dinesh Vijan was particularly taken by her work in Saiyaara and saw her as the perfect fit to carry forward the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which already boasts hits like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and now Thamma.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Film Is ‘Perfect Blend Of Humour And Horror’

Senior film critic Taran Adarsh shared his first take on X after watching the film, giving it four stars. He wrote on X,“#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance… Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!” Another viewer on X called Thamma “a total entertainer,” praising its mix of horror, comedy, and emotion. “A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame. #AyushmannKhurrana delivers a career-best act — balancing fear & comedy like a pro. #RashmikaMandanna shines bright in a surprisingly powerful role. #NawazuddinSiddiqui is unpredictable and magnetic — pure gem! #PareshRawal adds charm with his impeccable comic timing. Music + background score = Electrifying. Direction by #AdityaSarpotdar proves why Maddock is the master of horror-comedy. Final Verdict: #Thamma is not just a movie, it’s an experience full of laughter, thrills, and twists you won’t see coming.”

Thamma Advance Box Office Collection

Thamma has opened to strong advance booking numbers across India. The film has recorded an impressive Rs 3.21 crore gross from the sale of 1.13 lakh tickets on its first day, across 12,357 shows nationwide. In Hindi 2D format alone, it collected Rs 2.99 crore from over 1.07 lakh tickets, while IMAX 2D contributed Rs 11.68 lakh and 4DX brought in Rs 5.38 lakh. The Telugu version added another Rs 3.59 lakh. Including blocked seats, the film’s overall advance booking figure stands at a massive Rs 7.14 crore, signalling a strong opening ahead of release.

First Published: October 21, 2025, 10:52 IST

