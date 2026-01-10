The 50 Contestant: Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal Anr Ashmit Patel In Talks For Farah Khan Show | Television News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 19:14 IST

Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestants, with Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal and others reportedly approached.

Farah Khan’s upcoming reality show The 50 is already making noise online, with reports claiming Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal and several other celebrities have been approached.

Anticipation is steadily rising for the upcoming reality series The 50, which is reportedly set to be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. As the title suggests, the show is rumoured to bring together 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds, promising a high-stakes mix of strategy, competition, and entertainment.

While the makers have not officially announced the final lineup, multiple reports indicate that several well-known faces from films, television, and social media have been approached, adding to the growing excitement around the project.

Rumoured Contestants Generating Early Buzz

According to reports, the following celebrities are among those approached for The 50. However, it is important to note that none of these names have been officially confirmed yet.

Kim Sharma

Best remembered for her role in Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma has reportedly been approached for the show, as per a Telly Chakkar report.

Nisha Rawal

Television actress Nisha Rawal, known for shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Lock Upp, is also rumoured to be part of the contestant pool. Her inclusion has sparked additional interest given her past personal controversies.

Ashmit Patel

Actor Ashmit Patel, brother of Ameesha Patel and a familiar face in reality television, is another name doing the rounds as a potential participant.

More Celebrity Names In The Mix

As per reports by Miss Malini, several other prominent personalities are also rumoured to be in talks for the show. These include Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Imran Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Sreesanth, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal, and Faisal Shaikh.

If even a fraction of these names come on board, The 50 could shape up to be one of the most eclectic reality show ensembles in recent years.

The 50 Premiere Date And Where To Watch

The 50 is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026. New episodes will air at 9 PM on Colors TV, with simultaneous streaming available on Jio Hotstar.

Hosted by Farah Khan, the show is expected to revolve around intense tasks, eliminations, and social gameplay. Contestants will need to rely on a combination of mental agility, physical endurance, and strategic alliances to survive and progress.

With its ambitious scale and rumoured star-studded lineup, The 50 is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about reality shows—even before its official contestant reveal.

First Published: January 10, 2026, 19:14 IST

News movies television The 50 Contestant: Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal Anr Ashmit Patel In Talks For Farah Khan Show