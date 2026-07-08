‘They wanted Messi to stay’: Egypt coach Hassan accuses officials of favouring Argentina after ‘undeserved’ World Cup win | Football News

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA and match officials of treating his side “unfairly” after their dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 defeat to Argentina.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launched an extraordinary attack on the match officials following his side’s heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, claiming the Pharaohs had been “treated unfairly” and suggesting there were external influences aimed at keeping Lionel Messi and the defending champions in the tournament. Egypt appeared on course for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after opening a two-goal lead in Atlanta, only for Argentina to score three times in the closing stages through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández to book a place in the quarter-finals. Hassan, however, insisted the contest turned on a series of controversial officiating decisions rather than events on the pitch alone.

Hassan claims Egypt suffered an ‘injustice’ against Argentina

Speaking after the match, Hassan argued that Egypt had outperformed the reigning world champions and alleged that several key refereeing decisions prevented his side from reaching the quarter-finals. “We looked better than the reigning champions, better in everything, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it,” Hassan told reporters. “Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. “In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level.” The Egypt coach repeatedly returned to the officiating during his press conference, insisting his players had not received the respect they deserved. “We haven’t seen respect or fair play,” he said. “A penalty was ruled out. It was not even checked by the VAR, and our second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed. “I want to put it in beautiful words and say, ‘Hard luck,’ but we have been treated unfairly and it has been an injustice.” He was equally emphatic while speaking to the media afterwards. “I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered injustice.”

Disallowed goal, penalty appeals and referee appointment fuel Egypt’s frustration

Egypt’s anger centred on several major incidents that unfolded during the match. Mostafa Zico thought he had extended Egypt’s advantage while they were leading 1-0, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review identified a foul on Lisandro Martínez much earlier in the attacking move. Zico later did score to restore Egypt’s two-goal cushion before Argentina mounted their dramatic comeback, but the controversy continued after Enzo Fernández netted the stoppage-time winner. The Egyptians believed they should instead have been awarded a penalty after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to pull Hamdy Fathy’s shirt during the buildup, with Hassan questioning why the incident was never reviewed. “There has not been respect or fair play,” Hassan said. “A penalty was ruled out, was not even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the shirt being pulled back.”

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan argues with referee Francois Letexier, of France, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

The Egypt boss also questioned FIFA’s appointment of French referee François Letexier for the fixture, noting that his federation had raised concerns before kickoff because of France’s rivalry with Argentina following the 2022 World Cup final. “There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome,” Hassan said. “We were objecting to the selection of the referee because of the French situation, but everybody has to suffer at some point, and we suffered.” Following the final whistle, Hassan was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Letexier and later revealed what he told the official. “What I told the referee was, ‘This is unfair,'” Hassan explained. “I said maybe he is carrying a scar or has something to hide. “If somebody is trying to hide something, they often fail to hide it.”

Mostafa Zico echoes concerns as Hassan criticises scheduling

Goalscorer Mostafa Zico admitted it was painful to see Egypt’s advantage disappear after leading 2-0 and also questioned several refereeing decisions. “Hard luck. The match was in our hands and slipped away at the last moment,” Zico said. “Strange things happened on the pitch. “We were hard done by today, and everyone saw that. I won’t talk about something like this. We were winning 2-0. After the 2-0 result, everything went against us and worked against us. I don’t even know why the second goal was disallowed, I don’t see any reason for it. “But we must look for a solution so that a second goal doesn’t come. He wanted to disallow the third one too, but thank God, God didn’t grant him success.”

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, left, ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Hassan also voiced frustration with the scheduling of the fixture, questioning why both teams were asked to play a noon kickoff only four days after their Round of 32 victories. “Whoever schedules those matches has never played football,” he said. “You never schedule a game for 12pm. At noon you go for a walk or to eat brunch; you do not go to play football. “When are the players supposed to eat? At 7:30am? “There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch.” Despite his anger over the officiating, Hassan praised the commitment shown by his squad, highlighting that the majority of his players compete domestically rather than in Europe’s top leagues. “I’m very, very satisfied with the effort they put in,” he said. “Most of our players come from the Egyptian domestic league, while many players in other national teams are based in Europe and live in that professional environment. “Yet with predominantly local players, besides Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, we were able to compete with anyone.” The emotional defeat also left Hassan questioning whether he wanted to continue watching the remainder of the tournament. “I am not going to continue following the matches of this World Cup,” he said. “This is my own way of speaking up.”