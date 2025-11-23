This Bollywood Film, A Remake Of Kamal Haasan’s Masterpiece, Earned 4 Times Its Budget At Box Office

Back in 1997, a powerful drama arrived in theatres. It was packed with emotions, family conflict, and unforgettable performances.

Soon after the film entered cinemas, it turned into a massive frenzy. Audiences were drawn to its intense story, eventually making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.

That film was Virasat, released in May 1997 and directed by Priyadarshan. It was adapted from Kamal Haasan’s Tamil classic Thevar Magan.

Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo delivered unforgettable performances in the film that instantly connected with viewers.

The story follows Shakti, who returns to his village after studying abroad, only to be pulled into deep family disputes, rigid traditions and social struggles.

Tabu added depth opposite Anil Kapoor while Pooja Batra played a memorable supporting role. Amrish Puri’s solid performance made the emotional conflict even more gripping.

Music by Anu Malik and background score by SP Venkatesh gave the film emotional weight. Several melodies became hits, adding to the dramatic narrative.

Made on a budget of about Rs 4.5 crore, the film surprised the industry with its strong word-of-mouth and emotional impact across audiences.

The movie earned Rs 11.32 crore net in India, almost three times its cost, cementing its place as one of the year’s biggest successes, reported Sacnilk.

Worldwide, it grossed Rs 20.61 crore, turning into a blockbuster remembered even today for its storytelling, performances and powerful message of responsibility, the report added.

Virasat’s storyline was much loved by fans and critics alike. How can we forget Anil Kapoor and Tabu’s chemistry?