খেলাধুলা

‘This is for India’: Suryakumar Yadav’s fiery words after smashing Pakistan | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha (ICC Photo)

NEW DELHI: Defending champions India sent a strong message to the cricketing world with a 61-run demolition of Pakistan in their high-stakes Group A clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, securing their spot in the Super Eights. “I think this is for India,” said captain Suryakumar Yadav after India’s big win.

Inside India vs Pakistan Drama: Who Blinked First? | T20 World Cup 2026 Explainer

“We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. Batting first was the better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing.”The defining moment came at the top as Ishan Kishan unleashed a breathtaking 77 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, to put India firmly in control. Tilak Varma (25) and Suryakumar Yadav (32) added crucial support, ensuring India reached 175/7 despite a challenging surface. Shivam Dube’s quickfire 27 in the death overs pushed the total to a competitive 176.Pakistan’s reply never gained momentum. Hardik Pandya struck in the first over, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for a four-ball duck. Jasprit Bumrah then tore through the top order, sending Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha back to the pavilion inside two overs. Usman Khan offered resistance with a fluent 44, stitching minor partnerships with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, but his stumping to Axar Patel ended any faint hopes of a comeback.The Indian bowlers were ruthless in unison. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Mohammad Nawaz, Tilak Varma removed Shadab Khan, and Varun Chakaravarthy added two late wickets. Pandya, after seeing a couple of catches go down off his bowling, ensured the finale by knocking back Usman Tariq’s middle stump. Pakistan’s innings folded for 114 in just 18 overs, their third-lowest T20 World Cup total.“It was great to see everyone contributing with the ball,” Surya said. “We’ll go back, have a good time together as a team and then think about the other games when we take the flight to Ahmedabad,” he said.



