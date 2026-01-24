This Rajinikanth Film Features Actors Who Are No More

Rajinikanth needs no introduction. The actor has managed to win hearts around the globe with his performances in films like Thalapathi, Baasha, Jailer, Coolie, and more. The superstar remains popular for his onscreen mannerisms, dialogue delivery and charisma, be it his famous coin trick in Sivaji or his style of flicking cigarettes into his mouth, there is no other actor like him.

Rajinikanth has also worked with several actors in the Hindi film industry. He starred in several movies with Amitabh Bachchan, the most recent of which was Vettaiyan. But did you know that a Bollywood film starring Rajinikanth was not released for over three decades? The film is now set to make its theatrical debut, ending a long wait for the makers.

The film is Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun, which stars Rajinikanth alongside Shatrughan Sinha. Originally shot in 1989, the film was completed but never released. Over the years, it hit a lot of setbacks, but producer Raja Roy managed to keep the project afloat. Now, it is finally set to hit theatres after 37 years. The film also features Hema Malini, Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharad Saxena, Amrish Puri, and Jagdeep.

Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun was directed by the late Harmesh Malhotra. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music, while Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics. The choreography was done by Saroj Khan. Salim-Faiz wrote the dialogues. Produced by Raja Roy Films, the film was all set to hit cinemas. But then, tragedy struck.

The film was never submitted for certification. After Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun’s shoot was completed, producer Raja Roy went to London on business. His younger son passed away there. Due to this tragedy, the project was halted for the time being. Later on, director Harmesh Malhotra’s untimely death led to more delays.

Associate producers Aslam Mirza and Shabana Mirza refused to give up on the project and sought to revive it. Now, their efforts have succeeded. Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun will be restored and released in theatres. This will bring the film up to contemporary standards while maintaining its originality. As per IMDB, the film will be released in April 2026.

The film has been restored using artificial intelligence and other modern technologies. To enhance the quality of the visuals and sound, 4K remastering and 5.1 surround sound mastering have been done. AI was used only to clear the audio and better the visuals, according to the makers. Aslam Mirza told NDTV that the technology was used sparingly.

The fundamentals of the original performances, screenplay, and story remain untouched by artificial intelligence. Speaking about Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun’s release, producer Raja Roy said in a statement, “We never gave up hope. The film has endured hardship, setbacks, and a long silence. Today, we are happy that it is reaching audiences. It is a fulfillment of destiny.”

Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun will be released in theatres across the country. The film will be made available on OTT platforms later. The film blends the dramatic storylines and action sequences of the 80s with modern technology to create a project that fans will remember for a long time.